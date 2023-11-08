U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market Analyzing Opportunities: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market .

The U.S. neurovascular devices market was valued at $946 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,071 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The major factor that contributes toward growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market include rise in geriatric population. In addition, increase in prevalence of neurovascular diseases and rise in adoption of neurovascular devices also contribute toward the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. In addition, other factors such as increase in technological advancements related to neurovascular devices also drive the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. Neurovascular devices are defined as instruments and machines, which are employed in the treatment of various neurovascular disorders. In addition, these disorders include medical conditions that affect blood vessels, which supply the brain & spinal cord with oxygenated blood. Thus, neurovascular devices such as revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and embolization devices are used in the treatment of neurovascular disorders.

Moreover, these devices are used in disorders such as aneurysm. For instance, embolization devices are used in occlusion of blood vessels to decrease blood flow, which, in turn, helps in the reduction of blood flow. The other neurovascular devices such as thrombectomy devices are used in conditions such as ischemic stroke. For instance, the thrombectomy devices help in recovering the brain from ischemic disorder if it has not reached the stage of complete infarction. Thus, these neurovascular devices restore perfusion through blocked artery.

However, high cost of neurovascular devices restricts the growth of the U.S. neurovascular devices market. Conversely, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures in the U.S provides lucrative opportunities for players operating in the neurovascular devices market.

The U.S. neurovascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product and disease pathology to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into embolization devices, revascularization devices, thrombectomy devices, embolic protection devices, and accessory devices. The embolization devices are further sub-segmented into clippings, embolic coils, coil assist stents, and coil assist balloon. In addition, the embolic coils segment is further divided into bare detachable coils and coated detachable coils. The revascularization device segment is further divided into carotid artery stents and flow diversion stents. The thrombectomy devices segment is divided into clot retrieval devices, suction & aspiration devices, and snares. The embolic protection devices segment is divided in distal filter devices and balloon occlusion devices. Similarly, the accessory devices segment is divided into microcatheters, and micro guidewires. By disease pathology, the market is classified into aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, ischemic stroke, stenosis, and others.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Integer Holdings Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

– Medtronic Plc.

– Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

– Microport Scientific Corporation

– Penumbra, Inc.

– SAES Getters SpA (Memry Corporation)

– Stryker Corporation

– Terumo Corporation (Microvention, Inc.)

– W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Acandis GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Embolization Devices

o Clippings

o Embolic Coils

? Bare Detachable Coils

? Coated Detachable Coils

o Coil Assist Stent

o Coil Assist Balloon

– Revascularization Devices

o Carotid Artery Stents

o Flow Diversion Stents

– Thrombectomy Devices

o Clot Retrieval Devices

o Suction & Aspiration Devices

o Snares

– Embolic Protection Devices

o Distal Filter Devices

o Balloon Occlusion Devices

– Accessory Devices

o Microcatheters

o Micro-guidewires

By Disease Pathology

– Aneurysm

– Arteriovenous Malformation

– Ischemic Stroke

– Stenosis

– Others

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



