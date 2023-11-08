Syringes Market Capitalizing on Growth Trends: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Syringes Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Syringes Market .

The global syringes market was valued at $15,340 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $32,394.74 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. These are used in research laboratories, diagnostic centers, medical and veterinary science, and for the injection of medicines and vaccines. Disposable syringes are rapidly replacing glass syringes due to their availability in sterilized condition, ready-to-use form, and cost effectiveness. A syringe is a cylindrical medical device, which is equipped with a thin hollow needle at the end attached to a tube and a plunger. When the plunger handle is pulled back, fluids are drawn into the tube. The fluid is forced out through the needle when the handle is pushed down. Syringes are used for the extraction of fluids from the body or inject fluids into the body. Different types of syringes are available in the market, which include general syringe, specialized syringes (insulin syringe, tuberculin syringe), and disposable syringes (conventional syringes, prefilled syringes, and safety syringes). The disposable syringes production line is manufactured with the use of polypropylene, and are intended for single use.

Furthermore, mandatory recommendation by WHO to switch to disposable syringes ensuring safe injection practices, resulting in increased use of disposable syringes. In addition, WHO launched a new policy in 2015 on safety injection to tackle the pervasive concern of unsafe injections across the globe. As per WHO, a large part of the global population could be protected from the life-threatening infectious diseases acquired by the use of unsafe injections if reuse of syringes is avoided significantly fosters the growth of the syringes market. The adoption of safety syringes have been witnessed to be increasing across the globe, due to rise in cases of needlestick injuries. However, prefilled syringes are expected to accelerate over the coming decades. They are generally preferred for parenteral administration of various drugs, minimizing drug waste, increasing product life span, and greater dose precision are some of the driving factors boosting the market demand. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates, approximately 5.6 million healthcare professionals were susceptible to blood-borne diseases in 2014, owing to rise in prevalence of needlestick and other sharps object injuries. Every year, about 384,000 healthcare personnel suffer from needlestick injuries in the U.S. Thus, such alarming increase in incidence of needlestick injuries has created an impending need for safety syringes.

In addition, Increase in usage of injectable drug delivery devices, technological advancements in syringe, upsurge in geriatric population, alarming rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and increase in the number of cosmetic procedures are the key factors that boost the growth of the syringes market. Moreover, wide availability of cost-effective safety syringes, and increase in number of surgeries among the elderly population drive the growth of the market. However, availability of alternative ways of drug delivery is anticipated to restrain market growth.

The syringes market is segmented into type, usage, material, end use, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into general syringes, specialized syringes, and others. The specialized syringes are further bifurcated into insulin syringes and tuberculin syringes. As per usage, the market is segregated into reusable and disposable syringes. The disposable syringes segment is further divided into conventional syringes, prefilled syringes, and safety syringes. The material segment is divided into glass and polymer.

On the basis of end user, it is differentiated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, speciality centers, and others Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of major regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health Inc

– Gerresheimer AG

– Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

– Medline Industries, Inc

– Nipro Corporation (Nipro Medical Corporation)

– Retractable Technologies. Inc

– Smith’s Group Plc

– Terumo Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)

– SCHOTT AG

– Codan Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co Kg

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– General Syringe

– Specialized Syringes

o Insulin Syringe

o Tuberculin Syringe

– Others

By Usage

– Reusable Syringes

– Disposable Syringes

o Conventional syringes

o Prefilled syringes

o Safety syringes

By Material

– Glass

– Polymer

By End Use

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic centers

– Speciality centers

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

