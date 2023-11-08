North America Payment Security Market Set to Experience Significant Growth by 2032

The latest research report on the North America Payment Security Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.45% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 billion in 2023.

The payment security technology providers in North America are Bluefin, SISA, Cybersource, Ingenico, E-payments, etc.

There is a daily increase of card payment frauds in the US. Approximately, 42% of U.S cardholders have experienced fraud compared to 27% of global cardholders. This calls for an immediate action and development of solutions to fight the situation.

Moneris Solutions Corporation of Canada has recognized the importance of fraud protection and has incorporated some changes to minimize the risk for merchants. Visa Canada has mandated changes like introducing Stored Credential Transaction Framework, Magnetic-Stripe Fallback etc.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into USA, Canada, and other countries.

Key growth factors

People in the US and Canada are showing optimism in the adoption of mobile wallets and other digital payment options. With increasing digital payment platforms, the risk of data security getting threatened increases. To make the users more comfortable with mobile payments, enhanced payment security management is necessary.

Threats and key players

Due to the increasing number of regulations focusing on reducing risk along with increasing competition due to opportunity in open banking regulations, payment networks and intermediaries are acting as a challenge to the market

