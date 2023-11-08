Mobile Value-added Services Market Size: Lucrative Segments And Their Underlying Factors

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Mobile Value-added Services Market Research Report: by Solution (SMS, MMS, Others), by Product (Mobile Music and Games, Mobile Wallet, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, Email & IM, Others), by Vertical (Banking & Finance, IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Further, the users are offered with personalized experience as per their preferences which is positively affecting the market growth. However, absence of better telecommunication infrastructure can hamper the market development. The Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 1,047.6. Million.

What is the Mobile Value-added Services?

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the telecommunications and technology industry. This industry involves the provision of supplementary services beyond standard voice and messaging capabilities to enhance the overall mobile user experience. These services can encompass a wide range of offerings, including but not limited to mobile content, entertainment, financial services, healthcare, and more. In this deep analysis, we will delve into the key factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities that shape the mobile VAS market.

The mobile VAS market has seen substantial growth over the years, primarily driven by the proliferation of smartphones, the increasing availability of high-speed mobile internet, and the expanding reach of mobile networks. As a result, consumers have come to expect a diverse array of services that go beyond basic communication functions. These services add significant value to mobile users by providing convenience, entertainment, and productivity tools.

One of the major drivers of this market is the demand for mobile content and entertainment services. With the advent of streaming platforms, mobile gaming, and social media, consumers have access to a plethora of digital content on their devices. This has created opportunities for service providers to offer content subscriptions, in-app purchases, and other forms of mobile entertainment, contributing to revenue growth.

Financial services through mobile devices are also becoming increasingly popular. Mobile payments, mobile banking, and digital wallets have gained traction, providing users with convenient and secure ways to manage their finances. This trend is expected to continue, especially in regions with a growing unbanked population, as mobile VAS can bridge the financial inclusion gap.

The healthcare sector is another area of growth within the mobile VAS market. Mobile health (mHealth) applications have empowered users to monitor their health, access medical information, and even consult with healthcare professionals through their mobile devices. As the importance of telemedicine and remote health monitoring increases, the demand for mHealth services is poised to rise.

While the mobile VAS market presents significant opportunities, it is not without its challenges. Data privacy and security concerns are paramount, particularly in the context of financial and healthcare services. Service providers must invest in robust security measures to gain and maintain users’ trust.

Furthermore, the industry faces intense competition, with a multitude of players vying for a share of the market. This competition drives innovation but can also lead to pricing pressures and the need for service providers to continuously enhance their offerings.

Regulatory and compliance issues can also pose challenges, especially in markets with strict regulations governing mobile services. Service providers must navigate these legal and regulatory landscapes to ensure their operations remain in compliance.

Key Players

InMobi Pte Ltd. (Singapore), OnMobile Global Limited (India), Mahindra ComViva (India), and Kongzhong Corporation (China), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), One97 Communications Limited (India), among others are some of the major players in the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market.

