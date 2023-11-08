Europe Payment Security Market See Incredible Growth 2023-2032

The latest research report on the Europe Payment Security Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.77% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 7.18 billion in 2023.

The payment security technology providers in Europe are Ingenico Group, Elavon, Cybersource, SecurionPay, etc.

After registration with a financial organization, or a trusted third-party organization or bank, money can be transferred by just using the receiver’s mobile number or e-mail address. Major players are PayPal, Google Wallet, Square, Dwolla, Ribbon and ClearXchange.

The method for execution of immediate payments is diverse as in some countries such as the U.K., he instant payments structure has been established in line to their existing settlement and clearing systems while in countries such as Sweden and Spain instant payments structure is developed by leveraging the existing standards of the countries.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

Key growth factors

Banks are using technologies and modernization initiatives such as open Application Program Interfaces (API), blockchain, instant payments and mobile wallets to enhance the customer experience, which in turn will lead to the increase in the demand for the payment security.

Regulations such as Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have driven bank/third-party collaboration through the adoption of open Application Programming Interface (APIs).

Threats and key players

Even though the global market for payment security software is expected to witness booming prospect over the forthcoming years, it may face numerous roadblocks. The strict regulations due to the introduction and execution of innovative security solutions may pose a challenge to this market in the years to come.

