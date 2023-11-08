Bioinformatics Market Evaluating Insights: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Bioinformatics Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Bioinformatics Market .

The global bioinformatics market generated $8,614.29 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $24,731.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027. The global bioinformatics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in need for integrated data and increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled personnel and common data formats is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in need for integrated solutions & systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

Bioinformatics is the combination of information technology, statistics, molecular biology, and algorithms to analyze the data obtained from various experiments. It includes collecting biological data, preparation of a computational model, solving computational modeling problems, and evaluation of computational algorithm. Bioinformatics uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data, which can be used in drug discovery and developments.

The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on technology & services, application, sector, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services. Based on application, it is classified into metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics, genomics, and others. Depending on sector, it is segregated into medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics, academics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global bioinformatics market is provided.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Biomax Informatics AG

– DNAnexus, Inc.

– Genedata AG

– Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

– Illumina Inc.

– Perkinelmer Inc.

– Qiagen N.V.

– Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio)

– Dassault Systems

– Eurofins Scientific

– Bruker Daltonics Inc.

– Accelrys, Inc.

– Affymetrix, Inc.

– SA Nonlinear Dynamics

– Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and among others

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Technology & Services

o Knowledge Management Tools

? Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

? Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

o Bioinformatics Platforms

? Sequence Analysis Platforms

? Sequence Alignment Platforms

? Sequence Manipulation Platforms

? Structural Analysis Platforms

? Others

o Bioinformatics Services

? Sequencing Services

? Database Management

? Data Analysis

? Others

– By Application

o Metabolomics

o Molecular Phylogenetics

o Transcriptomics

o Proteomics

o Chemoinformatics

o Genomics

o Others

– By Sector

o Medical Bioinformatics

o Animal Bioinformatics

o Agriculture Bioinformatics

o Academics

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



