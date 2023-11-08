Vaccine Market Analyzing Performance: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Vaccine Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Vaccine Market .

The global vaccine market accounted for $32,463 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $54,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. It is estimated that vaccine market is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period as there has been an increase in adoption in several countries across the globe by national immunization programs. In addition, surge in pneumococcal, meningococcal disease outbreaks in several countries has led to upsurge in demand for meningococcal vaccines, which further facilitate the growth of the market. Due to the increased occurrence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases, the demand for vaccines has grown over the past few years. Vaccinations are primarily provided to people of different ages, improving their immune system during their lives and ensuring defense against various forms of infectious diseases. Vaccine is a biological preparation that is administered to produce acquired immunity in patients. Administration of vaccines aids to enhance the immune response against a specific pathogen. Vaccinations play a key role in sustaining people’s health across different countries; hence, they are used in various national disease-prevention strategies.

However, stringent government regulations for the approval of new vaccines and recall of several products due to contamination are expected to impede the market growth. In contrast, high population base in emerging markets and global increase in healthcare spending provides significant growth opportunities for the meningococcal vaccine market. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

This is attributed to factors such as well-equipped & better financed hospitals & clinics, high adoption rate for vaccine products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness about vaccination. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential due to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

The global vaccine market is segmented on the basis of technology, indication, end user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified into recombinant & conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and others. By indication, the market is classified into pneumococcal disease, influenza, human papilloma virus, meningococcal disease, rotavirus, varicella; diphtheria, pertussis, & tetanus (DPT), polio, hepatitis, measles; mumps, & rubella (MMR), and other indications. According to end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and travelers. By region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the countries in Latin America is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AstraZenecea

– CSL Limited

– Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

– GSK

– “Johnson &

– Johnson”

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Novartis

– Novavax, Inc.

– Pfizer

– Sanofi Aventis

– Serum Institute of India Ltd

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology type

– Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines

– Live Attenuated Vaccines

– Inactivated Vaccines

– Toxoid Vaccines

– Others

By Indication

– Pneumococcal Disease

– Influenza

– Human Papilloma Virus

– Meningococcal Disease

– Rotavirus

– Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella

– Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}

– Polio

– Hepatitis

– Other Indications

By End User

– Pediatric

– Adults

– Travelers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

