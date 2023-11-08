Cloud OSS BSS Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Cloud OSS BSS Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Cloud OSS (Operational Support Systems) and BSS (Business Support Systems) built on micro applications offers the necessary agility to create innovative, personalized customer experiences that would result in higher customer retention and improve revenues. BSS primarily covers order capture, Customer Relationship Management and Telecommunications billing activities whereas OSS covers Order Management, Network Inventory Management and Network Operations activities. The rising adoption of cloud-based services and increasing demand for convenient & efficient billing system as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, revenue in cloud services market worldwide was estimated at USD 152.11 billion, and the market further increased to USD 172.11 billion in 2021. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives such as new product launches and partnerships to leverage the increasing adoption of Cloud OSS and BSS Systems. For instance, in March 2020, Massachusetts, USA based Netcracker entered in a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Under this agreement the company would deploy its entire Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration stack on Google Cloud. This move would enable telecommunication companies to scale and purchase mission-critical IT applications on demand, with access to Google Cloud resources, reducing the total cost of ownership. Moreover, in August 2021, India based STL launched new Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure for telecom service providers. Also, growing emergence of 5G technologies worldwide and rising advancements in cloud technologies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost and security concerns and lack of technical expertise impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amdocs Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY

IBM Corporation

Netcracker

Nokia Corporation

OPTIVA INC.

Oracle Corporation

ZTE Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Cloud OSS BSS (Operations Support System/Business Support System) market refers to the segment of the telecommunications and service provider industry that provides cloud-based solutions for managing network operations and customer-facing business operations. Here’s a deep analysis of the Cloud OSS BSS market in 10 key points:

Market Overview : The Cloud OSS BSS market encompasses a range of software and services designed to streamline and optimize the management of telecommunications networks and customer services in a cloud-based environment.

: Major global players in the Cloud OSS BSS market include Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Amdocs, Oracle, and more. Many smaller, specialized companies also provide niche solutions. Service Segmentation : The market can be segmented into OSS (Operations Support System) and BSS (Business Support System). OSS focuses on network management and optimization, while BSS deals with customer management, billing, and revenue assurance.

: The market can be segmented into OSS (Operations Support System) and BSS (Business Support System). OSS focuses on network management and optimization, while BSS deals with customer management, billing, and revenue assurance. Cloud Adoption : Telecom operators are increasingly migrating their OSS and BSS functions to the cloud to reduce infrastructure costs and enhance scalability and agility.

: Telecom operators are increasingly migrating their OSS and BSS functions to the cloud to reduce infrastructure costs and enhance scalability and agility. 5G Rollout : The rollout of 5G networks is a significant driver for Cloud OSS BSS solutions. These networks require advanced management capabilities to meet the demands of high-speed, low-latency services.

: The rollout of 5G networks is a significant driver for Cloud OSS BSS solutions. These networks require advanced management capabilities to meet the demands of high-speed, low-latency services. Automation and AI : AI and automation are integral components of Cloud OSS BSS solutions. They are used to optimize network operations, predict and resolve issues, and enhance the customer experience.

: AI and automation are integral components of Cloud OSS BSS solutions. They are used to optimize network operations, predict and resolve issues, and enhance the customer experience. Revenue Assurance : BSS solutions play a critical role in revenue assurance by ensuring accurate billing, fraud detection, and revenue leakage prevention.

: BSS solutions play a critical role in revenue assurance by ensuring accurate billing, fraud detection, and revenue leakage prevention. Global Expansion : The Cloud OSS BSS market is expanding globally, with a particular focus on emerging markets where telecom infrastructure is being modernized and upgraded.

: The Cloud OSS BSS market is expanding globally, with a particular focus on emerging markets where telecom infrastructure is being modernized and upgraded. Challenges: Despite the growth, the market faces challenges related to data privacy and security, vendor lock-in, and the complexity of integrating legacy systems with cloud-based solutions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Cloud Type

Public

Hybrid

Private

By End Use Industry

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

