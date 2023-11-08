Advanced Visualization (AV) Market to Witness Huge Gains Over 2023 to 2032

The latest research report on the Advanced Visualization (AV) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The value of the global advanced visualization (AV) market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 11.15% during 2018 -2023.

Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, Terarecon Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pro Medicus, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Ziosoft and Conmed are some of the key players in the market.

AV systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. They help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. These systems are widely utilized in most pathological laboratories. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure.

The global AV market can be classified into three primary segments and by geography.

Based on the types of product the market is segmented into hardware and software and services.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

Based on imaging modality, the market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Among the types of products, the hardware and software segment had the larger share in the global market in 2016. Among the different types of AV solution, enterprise-wide thin client-based solution held the larger share in the global market, and among different imaging types, the CT segment contributed the largest revenue to the global AV market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the increased demand from emerging economies like India, Indonesia and others as well as due to high patient population and the increasing trend of medical tourism in this region during the forecast period.

Growing digitalization, as well as automation of diagnostic workflow in hospitals has become a major trend in the market. This has rapidly increased the global AV market.

Key growth factors

The development in technology has led to the development of various cutting-edge, high definition visualization software and hardware which have helped in the expansion of this market. For example, the advances in the 3D and 4D ultrasound technology now offer capabilities ranging from better visualization of congenital birth defects to dynamic and multi-planar view of the fetal heart.

Another reason for the rapid expansion of this market is the rise in chronic diseases among the population leading to an increased need for better diagnostics and imaging techniques which can be provided by advanced visualization.

Threats and key players

The use of AV, however, is complicated and requires the assistance of service consultants. Due to this, specialists tend to prefer traditional diagnostic methods, which hinders the growth of the AV market.

Apart from this, factors such as limited medical reimbursements for radiology-based diagnostic procedures and technological limitations associated with existing AV analysis may restrain the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

