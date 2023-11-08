Middle East and Africa 3D printing in Healthcare Market To See Huge Growth By 2032

The latest research report on the Middle East and Africa 3D printing in Healthcare Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The value of the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to reach a value of USD 1.97 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.82% during 2018-2023.

The key players are Stratasys Ltd. and Renishaw.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive process involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out /carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to manufacture objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

3D printing in healthcare allows for the creation of replacement organs to support existing biological parts. It is widely used in cardiovascular, cranial-maxillo facial surgery, radiology, orthopaedic, biofabrication, as a surgical guide, and many more.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

Key growth factors

The main factor contributing to the growth of this market in the Middle East and Africa region is the abundant availability of human resources (both domestic and migrant). The standard of living is generally high in the Middle East, which increases their inclination towards innovative medical solutions. Recently, a lot of progress has been made towards the opening of a 3D printing zone in the country, which will certainly boost the industry. Due to the high spending power of the government and the presence of highly qualified personnel in the region, technological development is high, which makes industrial processes more efficient. This will provide a supportive environment for the 3D printing industry.

Threats and key players

Obtaining permissions and approvals for usage of 3D printing in the field of medical science is the main challenge in this region. Also, even though the Middle East region has specialized hospitals, Africa finds itself lacking heavily in this aspect.

