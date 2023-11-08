Field Activity Management Market Share, Growth Statistics, Size, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Field Activity Management Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Field Activity Management Market is valued approximately USD 1.00 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Field Activity Management is the skill of overseeing and reacting to all of a company’s moving pieces that operate outside of its headquarters. Previously, a business unit that worked in this fashion had to classify itself as either a Sales Force or a Field Service Organization. The increased adoption of cloud-based deployment and rising penetration of smartphones has led the adoption of Field Activity Management across the forecast period.

The increased adoption of cloud-based deployment with growing collaboration among companies. For Instance: Anand Priya Singh, Cyber Media Research (CMR) Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group, smartphone shipments increased by 11% year on year, from 150 million in 2020 to 167-168 million in 2021predicted that smartphone shipments will hover around 187-190 million in 2022, with 5G device shipments increasing by 129% year-on-year from 28 million in 2021 to about 64 million in 2022. Ansys announces strategic collaboration with AWS to transform cloud-based engineering simulations. Also, with the increasing need to make informed decision and rising adoption of field activity management, the adoption & demand for Field Activity Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, tracking the workforce in real-time and resistance from field workers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Repsly (US)

ESRI (US),

SAP (Germany),

Fielda (US),

Fulcrum (US),

ProntoForms (Canada),

OnSource (US),

SafetyCulture (Australia),

Field Safe Solutions (Canada),

GoCanvas (US)

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Field Activity Management Market is a sector that focuses on software and solutions designed to streamline and optimize field operations for businesses across various industries. Here’s a deep analysis of the Field Activity Management Market in 10 key points:

Market Overview : The Field Activity Management Market comprises a range of software and tools that help businesses plan, manage, and monitor field operations. It is relevant to industries like field service, construction, utilities, logistics, and more.

: The Field Activity Management Market comprises a range of software and tools that help businesses plan, manage, and monitor field operations. It is relevant to industries like field service, construction, utilities, logistics, and more. Market Growth : The market has witnessed significant growth driven by the increasing need for efficient field operations, cost reduction, and improved customer service.

: The market has witnessed significant growth driven by the increasing need for efficient field operations, cost reduction, and improved customer service. Key Players : Major players in the Field Activity Management Market include ServiceMax, Oracle Field Service, IBM, and a multitude of specialized software providers catering to different industries.

: Major players in the Field Activity Management Market include ServiceMax, Oracle Field Service, IBM, and a multitude of specialized software providers catering to different industries. Diverse Use Cases : Field Activity Management solutions support various use cases, including scheduling and dispatching field technicians, tracking assets, managing work orders, and ensuring compliance with regulations.

: Field Activity Management solutions support various use cases, including scheduling and dispatching field technicians, tracking assets, managing work orders, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Mobile Workforce Enablement : These solutions often leverage mobile devices and applications to empower field workers with real-time access to information, instructions, and data capture.

: These solutions often leverage mobile devices and applications to empower field workers with real-time access to information, instructions, and data capture. Automation and Optimization : Field Activity Management tools incorporate automation and AI to optimize scheduling, routing, and resource allocation, reducing travel time and costs.

: Field Activity Management tools incorporate automation and AI to optimize scheduling, routing, and resource allocation, reducing travel time and costs. Data Integration : Integration with other enterprise systems like CRM, ERP, and IoT platforms allows businesses to collect and analyze data for better decision-making and operational efficiency.

: Integration with other enterprise systems like CRM, ERP, and IoT platforms allows businesses to collect and analyze data for better decision-making and operational efficiency. Customer Experience Enhancement : Improved field operations lead to better customer service, as customers receive more accurate appointment windows and experience quicker issue resolution.

: Improved field operations lead to better customer service, as customers receive more accurate appointment windows and experience quicker issue resolution. Regulatory Compliance : In regulated industries like utilities and healthcare, Field Activity Management solutions help organizations maintain compliance with industry-specific rules and standards.

: In regulated industries like utilities and healthcare, Field Activity Management solutions help organizations maintain compliance with industry-specific rules and standards. Challenges: Challenges in the Field Activity Management Market include the need for data security, overcoming barriers to user adoption, and addressing the unique requirements of different industries and businesses.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Vertical:

Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Real- Estate

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Government

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

