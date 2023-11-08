3D Printing in Healthcare Market PESTLE Examination of the Market in the Five Significant Areas

The latest research report on the 3D Printing in Healthcare Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The 3D printing in healthcare is expected to reach a value of USD 1.97 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2018-2023.

The major players in the market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Organovo, Cellink, Renishaw, Formlabs, Prodways, Materialise, EnvisionTEC, and Aspect Biosystems.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive processes involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly-sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out/carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to make several objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

North America has the most significant share of the 3D printing in healthcare market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

The market can be classified into three primary segments based on technology, material, and type.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

The latest trend indicates extensive research to make 3D printed products commercially available.

Key growth factors

The increasing willingness of the people to customise their body parts, reduction in treatment and recovery time, and lower product prices compared to the ones manufactured using traditional methods, are giving an impetus to the 3D printing in healthcare market.

Unavailability of organs for transplants and lack of deceased organ donors or medical purposes results in people choosing the latest remedial measures, which in turn drives the market.

Threats and key players

A significant risk to the 3D printing in the healthcare market is the speed at which the tissues are built, since manufacturing these tissues takes a considerable amount of time. The maintenance of the cells for lengthy periods becomes a major challenge for large constructs.

Tissue vascularization is another factor which is acting as a threat to the further development of 3D printing in healthcare. The complexity of vasculatures across organs is proving to be difficult to replicate using 3D bioprinting.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

