Smart Card Materials Market Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2032

Smart Card Materials Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

l Smart Card Materials Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A smart card is a physical electronic authorization device that is primarily used to control access to a resource. Smart card materials are chemical material that is utilized for the production of a smart card that enables manufacturers to embed and print information over it.

These materials include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyethylene terephthalate-glycol (PETG), and many others. Factors such as rising inclination toward cashless payments, growing need for reliable and secure payment transactions, coupled with the increasing usage of these materials in universal integrated circuit cards (UICC) in mobile phones and subscriber identity modules (SIM) are driving the global market growth. For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, nearly USD 243.6 billion in non-cash transactions were carried out across Asia-Pacific comparatively higher than other regions. Also, it is estimated the figure constantly exceeds double the value of such transactions and reach around USD 493.2 billion by 2023.

Thereby, the rising inclination towards non-cash transactions is fueling the demand for smart cards, which is augmenting the market growth across the world. However, volatility in the material prices and fraudulent activities, and security concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising applications of these cards in the telecommunication industry and growing initiatives for digitalization are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

SK Chemicals

PetroChina Company Limited

Solvay S.A.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

3A Composites GmbH

Teijin Ltd.

LG Chemicals

Formosa Plastics Group

BASF SE

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Smart Card Materials Market pertains to the industry focused on supplying the materials necessary for the production of smart cards, which are used for various applications like access control, payment, identification, and more. Here’s a deep analysis of the Smart Card Materials Market in 10 key points:

Market Overview : The Smart Card Materials Market encompasses the materials used in the manufacturing of smart cards, including chip cards, contactless cards, and dual-interface cards.

: The Smart Card Materials Market encompasses the materials used in the manufacturing of smart cards, including chip cards, contactless cards, and dual-interface cards. Market Growth : The market has witnessed steady growth due to the increasing adoption of smart cards in various sectors, such as finance, healthcare, transportation, and government.

: The market has witnessed steady growth due to the increasing adoption of smart cards in various sectors, such as finance, healthcare, transportation, and government. Key Players : Major players in the Smart Card Materials Market include Gemalto (Thales Group), Oberthur Technologies, IDEMIA, and Eastcompeace, along with numerous material suppliers.

: Major players in the Smart Card Materials Market include Gemalto (Thales Group), Oberthur Technologies, IDEMIA, and Eastcompeace, along with numerous material suppliers. Material Types : Smart card materials include substrates (PVC, PET, polycarbonate), inks, adhesives, and chip modules, which are essential for constructing the card’s layers.

: Smart card materials include substrates (PVC, PET, polycarbonate), inks, adhesives, and chip modules, which are essential for constructing the card’s layers. Security Features : Smart card materials often incorporate security features such as holograms, UV printing, and laser-engraved microtext to prevent counterfeiting and fraud.

: Smart card materials often incorporate security features such as holograms, UV printing, and laser-engraved microtext to prevent counterfeiting and fraud. Personalization : Materials must be compatible with personalization processes, including embossing, encoding, and printing, which are integral to customizing smart cards for specific applications.

: Materials must be compatible with personalization processes, including embossing, encoding, and printing, which are integral to customizing smart cards for specific applications. Contact and Contactless Cards : Materials vary between contact and contactless smart cards. Contact cards have embedded metal contacts, while contactless cards rely on inlays with integrated antennas.

: Materials vary between contact and contactless smart cards. Contact cards have embedded metal contacts, while contactless cards rely on inlays with integrated antennas. Biodegradable Materials : An emerging trend in the market is the use of biodegradable materials and eco-friendly inks to reduce the environmental impact of smart card production.

: An emerging trend in the market is the use of biodegradable materials and eco-friendly inks to reduce the environmental impact of smart card production. Global Adoption : The adoption of smart cards is not limited to one region or industry; it is a global phenomenon, driven by the need for secure and efficient identification and transaction methods.

: The adoption of smart cards is not limited to one region or industry; it is a global phenomenon, driven by the need for secure and efficient identification and transaction methods. Challenges: Challenges in the Smart Card Materials Market include the need to constantly innovate to keep up with evolving security threats and technology, as well as the competition from alternative technologies like mobile payments.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Card Type:

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Multi-Component Cards

By Type of Material:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG)

Others

By Application:

BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail

Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

