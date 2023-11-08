North America Smart Hospital Market Moving Elements Affecting the Market in the Geological Areas

The latest research report on the North America Smart Hospital Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The North America smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.97% and reach a market size of USD 21.56 Billion by 2023.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft (US), GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm Life (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), Allscripts (US), CitiusTech Inc. (US), Infor (US), Athenahealth (US), PhysIQ (US), AdhereTech (US), Epic (US), GlucoVista (US), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), and McKesson (US), etc.

The smart hospital is a technological revolution in the healthcare industry which manages a large amount of available data and integrates different hospital delivery mechanisms. It makes use of the electronic patient records and streamline processes, which lead to improved quality of life through remote monitoring, thereby reducing the risks to health, and improving the general well-being of people. Smart healthcare provides more patient-centric services that improve access to healthcare and are customized to individual patients’ needs.

The factors that drive the market growth in North America are adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing services, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and others to develop existing hospital technologies. The radio-frequency identification provides real-time information that supports in decision making and creating a secure and reliable smart hospital management information system. The real-time patient management system helps in automating and streamlining patient identification processes.

The North American smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance), and artificial intelligence (offering, technology). The technologies used are artificial intelligence, cloud computing, RFID, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, the internet of things (IoT) and others.

The market is also segmented into the United States of America and Canada as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

In North America there are many companies and start-ups working on research and development of technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing services and RFID. The governments expenditure for implementation of IT solutions in healthcare and increase in the number of skilled IT experts are the major factors favoring the adoption of healthcare IT solutions in North America. Additionally, aging population demands quick and better healthcare services, thereby raising the demand for smart hospitals.

Threats and key players

Cyber-attacks are a major threat to the smart hospitals. The increasing number of ransomware cases and DDoS (Distributed denial of service ) attacks is just a glimpse of things to come. The introduction of IoT components in the hospital ecosystem increases the attack, rendering hospitals even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Also, smart hospital products in the USA need to get approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is a tedious process and stalls the market growth.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc.

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

