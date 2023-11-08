Cognitive Radio Market Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Size, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Cognitive Radio Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Cognitive Radio Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The cognitive radio is important in wireless communication because it employs the unoccupied part of the spectrum for a wireless communication system. The market’s excellent development prospects may be attributed to the advancement of cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G, and the rising deployment of cognitive radios in defence and government organizations. For example, As per Company Source, the US Navy granted Raytheon Missiles and Defense, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a contract of USD 1.68 million over five years in April 2022.

The deal is anticipated to create further warfare capabilities and technologies, as well as introducing three Zumwalt-class destroyers. The integration of cognitive radios with cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT) is predicted to play an important role in cognitive radio adoption. The development of 5G technology is projected to play a critical role in driving worldwide growth in the cognitive radio industry. A contract was awarded to Shared Spectrum Company and InterDigital, Inc. in March 2021 to enable dynamic spectrum sharing between 5G cellular and Air Force radars at Utah’s Hill Air Force Base. The contact has created technology that will allow 5G-enabled dynamic spectrum sharing. The Canadian government announced the availability of spectrum in May 2021 to foster competition in the cellular services industry while improving rural connectivity and assuring an effective component of 5G technology. The government announced the repurposing of the 3800 MHz frequency band to accommodate 5G services. The growing popularity of mobile phones, advancements in wireless communication devices, and continuous surges in data traffic, data traffic, and improved network performance in data capacity, energy and bandwidth utilisation, delay, throughput, and cost, all contributed to the emergence of the 5G network.

Major market players included in this report are:

BAE Systems

Datasoft Corporation

EpiSys Science

Ettus Research

KNL Networks

Nutaq Incorporated

Raytheon Company

Rhode & Schwarz GmbH& Co KG

Shared Spectrum Company

Thales Group

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Cognitive Radio Market revolves around the development and deployment of cognitive radio technology, which allows wireless devices to intelligently and dynamically access radio spectrum, optimize network usage, and adapt to changing conditions. Here’s a deep analysis of the Cognitive Radio Market in 10 key points:

Market Overview : The Cognitive Radio Market is focused on the commercialization and utilization of cognitive radio technology, enabling efficient spectrum utilization and improved wireless communications.

: The Cognitive Radio Market is focused on the commercialization and utilization of cognitive radio technology, enabling efficient spectrum utilization and improved wireless communications. Market Growth : The market has experienced growth driven by the increasing demand for wireless connectivity, the spectrum scarcity problem, and the need for more flexible and adaptive radio technologies.

: The market has experienced growth driven by the increasing demand for wireless connectivity, the spectrum scarcity problem, and the need for more flexible and adaptive radio technologies. Key Players : Major players in the Cognitive Radio Market include companies like Shared Spectrum Company, xG Technology, BAE Systems, and various research institutions and universities.

: Major players in the Cognitive Radio Market include companies like Shared Spectrum Company, xG Technology, BAE Systems, and various research institutions and universities. Cognitive Radio Technology : Cognitive radios are equipped with software-defined capabilities that enable them to sense and adapt to the radio environment, optimizing spectrum use and reducing interference.

: Cognitive radios are equipped with software-defined capabilities that enable them to sense and adapt to the radio environment, optimizing spectrum use and reducing interference. Dynamic Spectrum Access : Cognitive radios can access underutilized spectrum bands opportunistically, making them valuable for mitigating the spectrum congestion problem.

: Cognitive radios can access underutilized spectrum bands opportunistically, making them valuable for mitigating the spectrum congestion problem. Applications : Cognitive radios find applications in various industries, including wireless communications, military and defense, public safety, and IoT, where they enhance connectivity, reduce interference, and improve overall network performance.

: Cognitive radios find applications in various industries, including wireless communications, military and defense, public safety, and IoT, where they enhance connectivity, reduce interference, and improve overall network performance. Regulatory Challenges : The market faces regulatory challenges related to spectrum allocation and sharing, as cognitive radios require the ability to dynamically switch between different frequency bands.

: The market faces regulatory challenges related to spectrum allocation and sharing, as cognitive radios require the ability to dynamically switch between different frequency bands. Spectrum Efficiency : Cognitive radios are crucial for achieving better spectrum efficiency and meeting the increasing demand for wireless data and services.

: Cognitive radios are crucial for achieving better spectrum efficiency and meeting the increasing demand for wireless data and services. Cognitive Radio in 5G : Cognitive radio technology is expected to play a role in 5G networks by enabling dynamic spectrum sharing, enhancing network reliability, and improving user experiences.

: Cognitive radio technology is expected to play a role in 5G networks by enabling dynamic spectrum sharing, enhancing network reliability, and improving user experiences. Security Concerns: The security of cognitive radio networks is a key concern, and solutions for secure spectrum access and interference management are vital for the market’s growth and acceptance.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Cognitive Routing

Location Tracking

Spectrum Allocation

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Sensing

By End Use Vertical:

Government & Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

