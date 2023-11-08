Shop, Play & Win at iShopChangi's Tax AbsorbMania Event at Wisma Atria in Singapore

Shop without Tax, Flying or Not.

The Great Whirlpool Game



Complimentary Candy Floss



iPhone 14 Social Giveaway

Take the most creative video or photo at the pop-up store from 8-12 November



Share it on your Instagram story and tag @iShopChangi and @leialauren with the hashtag #TaxAbsorbMania



@leialauren will select and announce their favourite entry for the grand prize before the end of November



Tax AbsorbMania (For Travellers and Non-Travellers)

Validity Period: 8 - 13 November 2023

New to iShopChangi customers

Description

NOTAXNOV30

Min. spend S$30, capped at S$30

Existing iShopChangi customers

Description

NOTAXNOV16

Min. spend S$16, capped at S$16



Visit the pop-up store from 8-12 November



Ensure you're registered for an account with iShopChangi to enjoy the complimentary pop-up store highlights: 1 free candy floss, 1 try at The Great Whirlpool



Start browsing in-store to explore the best deals and shop online! This code lets you immediately offset your online purchases by up to a generous S$30*.



Event-Exclusive shopping deals

Beauty Buffet

Style Edit

Tech & Gadgets

Drinkers Party

$50 and Under Hotshots

Travel Favourites

BEAUTY BUFFET:

STYLE EDIT:

TECH & GADGETS:

DRINKERS’ PARTY:

TRAVEL FAVOURITES:

S$50 & UNDER HOTSHOTS:

THE GREAT WHIRLPOOL GAME:

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.