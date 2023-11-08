Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size Future Business Opportunities 2023-2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Information: By Type (Aluminum Trihydrate, Phosphorous-Based), Resin Type (PE, PP, Epoxy, PVC), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation), and Region ? Forecast To 2023

As per MRFR analysis, the global halogen-free flame retardants market was valued at USD 2191.95 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit considerable growth with a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Stringent regulations against the use of halogenated flame retardants due to their toxic nature are likely to boost the growth of the global halogen-free flame retardants market. Besides, the growing use of polymers in the building & construction and electrical & electronics industries has increased the risk of fires, which consequently is expected to fuel the demand for flame retardants.

Based on type, the aluminum trihydrate segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.34% in 2017 due to the lower cost of the product as compared to other halogen-free flame retardants

What is the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants?

The halogen-free flame retardants market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors related to safety, environmental concerns, and regulatory requirements. This market analysis delves into the key aspects of the industry, providing a comprehensive overview without the use of headings, focusing on content paragraphs.

Halogen-free flame retardants are chemicals that are used to inhibit or suppress the combustion of materials in order to reduce the risk of fires. These flame retardants have gained prominence due to concerns over the environmental and health impacts of traditional halogenated flame retardants, such as brominated and chlorinated compounds. As a result, industries and regulatory bodies are increasingly adopting and promoting halogen-free alternatives.

The global halogen-free flame retardants market has seen substantial growth owing to stringent regulations and standards that limit the use of halogenated flame retardants. These regulations are aimed at reducing the potential risks associated with halogenated flame retardants, which can release toxic and persistent chemicals when exposed to fire. Halogen-free flame retardants have become a preferred choice for manufacturers, especially in industries like electronics, construction, automotive, and textiles.

One key driver for the growth of this market is the increasing emphasis on safety and fire prevention across various sectors. The electronics industry, in particular, is a major consumer of halogen-free flame retardants, as these compounds are essential for preventing fires in electronic devices. With the growing use of electronic products worldwide, the demand for halogen-free flame retardants is expected to continue rising.

Environmental concerns have also played a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics. Halogen-free flame retardants are considered more eco-friendly as they do not release hazardous by-products during combustion. This aligns with the global shift towards sustainable and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Market players in the halogen-free flame retardants industry have been actively engaged in research and development to improve the performance and cost-effectiveness of these flame retardants. Innovations in this field are expected to create new opportunities and further propel market growth.

In addition to their environmental and safety advantages, halogen-free flame retardants are becoming more widely accepted due to evolving regulations and standards. Various countries and regions are imposing restrictions on the use of halogenated flame retardants, which creates a favorable market environment for halogen-free alternatives.

Despite the many benefits and the positive growth trajectory of the halogen-free flame retardants market, challenges remain. One of the main challenges is the cost of these flame retardants, as they can be more expensive than their halogenated counterparts. However, as demand continues to grow and technology advances, cost disparities are expected to narrow.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global halogen-free flame retardants market are Clariant (Switzerland), LANXESS (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), ICL (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), RTP Company (US), Greenchemicals SpA (Italy), Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands), and Amfine Chemical Corporation (US).

Scope of the Report:

The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031.

