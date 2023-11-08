Industrial Design Market Size In Report By Industry Experts Will Drive The Rapid Evolution Of The Market Size By 2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Industrial Design Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Industrial Design Market Research Report: by Type (Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interface and Interaction Design, Other Industrial Design), by Application (Transportation, Electronic, Household, Machinery & Equipment, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2025

The global industrial design market is growing at a CAGR of 5.85% and is projected to reach the market value of USD 61,786.7 million during the forecast period (2018-2025).

What is the Industrial Design?

The industrial design market plays a pivotal role in various industries, encompassing a wide range of products and services. This market revolves around the creation, optimization, and enhancement of products, with a primary focus on aesthetics, functionality, and user experience. Industrial design is an integral part of industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, furniture, fashion, and many more.

In the consumer electronics sector, industrial design is essential for creating visually appealing and user-friendly products. It involves designing sleek and ergonomic devices that seamlessly integrate with cutting-edge technology. Aesthetic appeal, portability, and ease of use are critical factors that industrial designers consider in this competitive market. The success of products like smartphones, laptops, and wearable technology often hinges on their industrial design.

The automotive industry heavily relies on industrial design to differentiate its vehicles in a crowded market. Designers work on the exterior and interior of cars to make them attractive, functional, and comfortable. Innovations in aerodynamics, material selection, and ergonomics are crucial for improving fuel efficiency and ensuring a superior driving experience. Electric vehicles, in particular, have brought about a revolution in automotive design, emphasizing sustainability and futuristic aesthetics.

In the furniture industry, industrial design is pivotal for creating pieces that are not only beautiful but also ergonomic and functional. Designers must consider the materials, comfort, and practicality of each item. Sustainable and eco-friendly design is also gaining prominence in this market as consumers become more environmentally conscious.

Fashion, another industry where industrial design is highly relevant, relies on creative and innovative designs that set trends. Fashion designers often collaborate with industrial designers to create clothing, footwear, and accessories that are both stylish and comfortable. The integration of technology, such as wearable tech and smart textiles, is an emerging trend in fashion industrial design.

The medical equipment and healthcare industry also depend on industrial design for the development of efficient, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing products. Medical devices, diagnostic equipment, and hospital furniture all require careful consideration of user needs, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Additionally, the industrial design market has evolved to cater to the needs of the sustainability and eco-conscious consumer. Sustainable design principles are increasingly shaping the market, with an emphasis on using renewable materials and reducing the environmental impact of products.

Key Players

ARTOP Group (China), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Ammunition Group (U.S.), Ziba Design (U.S.), IDEO LLC (U.S.), Altran Technologies SA (France), BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co. Ltd. (China), PDD Group Ltd. (U.K.), LUNAR Design (U.S.), R&D Design (U.S.), GK Design Group (U.S.), RKS Design (U.S.), and Busse Design (U.S.), Designworks (BMW AG), among others are some of the major players in the global industrial design market.

Scope of the Report:

This comprehensive analysis delves into the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide market, offering insights from both a global and regional viewpoint. The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031. The study places a strong emphasis on a detailed market assessment of the impact of COVID-19, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

