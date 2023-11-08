Asian University for Women partner with Cisco Networking Academy Program

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 - Asian University for Women (AUW) and the world's leading technology company Cisco signed an agreement that Cisco will provide access to Cisco Networking Academy Program, the company's global IT and cybersecurity education program, skills-based career certifications, and cyber security training to selected students attending the university in Bangladesh. The collaboration aims to provide students the IT competencies they need to thrive in the workforce.





This new partnership with Cisco Networking Academy Program will enable all AUW students to undertake digital training and gain certifications that will enhance career prospects with vital technical skills development. Courses include networking, cyber security, digital literacy, data science and programming, operating systems, and professional skills with hands-on practice opportunities.



The university will roll out the program to all undergraduate and pre-undergraduate students, starting in December 2023, with an aim of equipping as many of the graduates with an array of practical certifications and necessary IT skills to become more effective in the workforce.



AUW and Cisco signed the agreement at the Annual AUW Impact Event held at JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong on October 30 in front of hundreds of AUW Hong Kong-based supporters.



"At AUW and our Support Foundation, we are dedicated to preparing high-potential women from underserved communities to become effective future leaders in their home countries after graduation," said Lynne Anne Davis, board chairman of the AUW Support Foundation in Hong Kong. "We are deeply grateful to Cisco for generously equipping our students with the latest innovative tools, knowledge and technology to further boost the transformative power that an AUW education provides and set them up for success in their onward career journeys."



About AUW

Founded in 2008, AUW is a leading liberal arts and sciences institution located in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The University seeks to establish itself as the educational destination of choice for talented women from across the Asian continent and beyond, irrespective of their socio-economic background. AUW has a special mission to serve women from communities that have been historically disenfranchised or whose lives have been abruptly disrupted by civil war or political upheavals, and to offer them a world-class education.



1500 students from 17 countries currently attend AUW: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Timor Leste, Vietnam, and Yemen. More than 85% of AUW students are on full or near-full scholarships funded by supporters from around the world. To learn more about Asian University for Women, please visit https://asian-university.org. AUW has already graduated over 1400 students from around Asia and the Middle East.

