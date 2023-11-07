Ambulatory Services Market Size, Status, and Industry Outlook from 2023 to 2032

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5377

Summary:

A recent research report by Report Ocean Market Research predicts that the global ambulatory services market is poised to exceed USD 3,812.7 billion by 2025. Ambulatory care, which refers to medical services provided to patients without the need for hospitalization, encompasses medical expert organizations, home healthcare, and medical laboratories. This sector plays a crucial role in hospital revenue generation and contributes to the transformation of the healthcare system. Ambulatory care offers a wide range of services, including treatment, consultation, observation, intervention, rehabilitation, and diagnosis for patients requiring non-traditional medical treatments. Furthermore, the adoption of telephone conferences, reintegration meetings, and emergency visits is expected to attract more patients to ambulatory services, resulting in significant economic benefits.

Key Growth Drivers:

The growth of the ambulatory services market is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for ambulatory surgical visits. In 2016, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported approximately 20 million surgical procedures and 35 million ambulatory surgical visits performed in hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), with 15 million surgeries conducted in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Additionally, factors such as cost-effective surgical procedures compared to hospitals, government investments in ambulatory care facilities, and the expansion of government funding for team-based primary care further enhance global market growth. The rising geriatric population with a higher incidence of chronic diseases, new government reimbursement policies, and advancements in technology are also contributing to market expansion. The growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgeries, affordable surgical costs, well-equipped ambulatory service centers, and faster patient recovery times are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Segmentation and Insights:

The Ambulatory Services market is categorized into different service types, including primary care offerings, emergency departments, outpatient departments, medical specialty, and surgical specialty. In 2017, primary care offerings held the largest market share and dominated the industry, followed by the surgical specialty segment, which gained traction due to technological advancements in same-day surgeries for cataract and orthopedic issues.

Customizable Solutions:

The report is designed to answer critical questions related to the target market, competitors, products or services, pricing, distribution channels, customer satisfaction, market size and growth, and more. It provides valuable insights for decision-makers, policymakers, and professionals in the field.

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

