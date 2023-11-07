Blockchain Technology Market Share, Growth by Business Scenario 2023 to 2032

A recent study published by Report Ocean Market Research forecasts that the global blockchain technology market is poised to achieve a valuation of USD 16.82 billion by 2026. Also known as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), blockchain facilitates secure transactions across a distributed network. The immutability of transaction history, thanks to the decentralized nature of these transactions, eliminates the necessity for third-party verification. These attributes are among the primary drivers behind the adoption of blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology is presently gaining significant traction, particularly within the financial sector. This adoption is driven by its potential to reduce infrastructure costs for reconciling statements and managing data settlements. Additionally, it enhances transactional speed by obviating the need for trusted third parties. The use of cryptography in blockchain, as seen in Bitcoin, ensures a high level of security for transactions.

However, the adoption of blockchain extends beyond the financial sector and finds application across various industries. For instance, in the technology and telecom sector, blockchain is leveraged to foster better coordination between diverse devices, especially with its support for the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, this sector benefits from blockchain’s capacity to eliminate processing fees typically imposed by third parties. Healthcare is also directing its attention toward blockchain to secure sensitive data, documents, and digital assets.

The adoption of blockchain is particularly prominent in North America, followed closely by Europe. Nonetheless, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing a surge in blockchain adoption, with developing economies like India and China actively embracing the technology. Countries such as Australia have already adopted blockchain for developing private systems for their stock exchange’s clearing and settlement processes.

Key Findings from the study suggest that North America dominated this market in 2017, owing to a high number of ventures adopting blockchain technology. This technology is anticipated to support IoT applications in the technology and telecom sector and revolutionize payment solutions. The healthcare segment is poised to embrace blockchain to safeguard sensitive information. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly due to evolving financial frameworks that demand secure and cost-effective online payment transfers. Speculations point to increased investments in this technology, tapping into its vast potential. Key players in this market include Chain Inc., Ripple, Eric Industries, Microsoft, Circle Internet Financial Limited, R3, Samsung, Deloitte, IBM, Deloitte, Linux Foundation, BTL Group, among others.

