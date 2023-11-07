Watch phantom raincoat float over central Taiwan crossing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video surfaced on Tuesday (Nov. 7) showing a raincoat appearing to float over a zebra crossing in Changhua City.

While waiting at a stoplight, a resident of Changhua City's Xizhou Township captured a video of a yellow raincoat "drifting across the zebra crossing on its own" with no one apparently wearing the coat, reported TTV News. The scene has led to much speculation among the public about the cause of the phenomenon, and if this was a prank, the perpetrators could be punished in accordance with the law.

When the incident occurred at 10 p.m. on Monday evening (Nov. 6), there was no wind or rain reported in the area, nor were any people or cars seen near the raincoat. The location was at Zhongshan Road, Section 2 in Xizhou Township, where a construction project was underway.



Raincoat spotted on Zhongshan Road on Nov. 6. (Social Affairs News Video screenshot)

Construction site workers were questioned by reporters whether the coat was part of an automated dummy used to warn motorists of a construction zone. However, workers denied that they would create such a display because it would unnecessarily frighten motorists.

Photography expert Huang Chao-wu (黃釗武) was cited by the news agency as saying "It appears as though something is pulling on the left shoulder of the raincoat." Liao Heng-chang (廖恆彰), a physics and chemistry teacher at Chang An Junior High School said, "The raincoat looks like it was being slightly pulled, like someone was pulling it with a transparent thread."

If the incident is determined to be a prank that disrupted public peace, police could take legal under the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法).