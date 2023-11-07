North Carolina opens investment office in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — North Carolina has opened a Taiwan investment office in Taipei, North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders announced on Tuesday (Nov. 7).

The State of North Carolina Taiwan Office, which opened its doors on Oct. 5, was set up in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The office seeks to establish investment partnerships with Asian companies and organizations, including from China and Taiwan.

"Opening an office in Taiwan solidifies North Carolina's commitment to fostering global partnerships, strengthening international ties, and promoting economic growth," Sanders said. "The state has seen more than $5.1 billion invested from Southeast Asian companies since 2013, and we will continue to build bridges connecting North Carolina to the world, enhancing opportunities for trade, innovation and partnerships," she added.

Taiwanese companies, including Anderson Group, HTC Global Services, Everest Textiles, and Delta Electronics, have pledged more than US$52 million (NT$1.67 billion) in investments and 846 jobs in North Carolina since 2013. Meanwhile, North Carolina has exported US$372.6 million in goods to Taiwan in 2022.

"North Carolina recognizes the resiliency of Taiwan business across many sectors and values a stronger partnership built on our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and continued growth,” Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina said.

The Taiwan office is North Carolina's ninth location, after setting up offices in Canada, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Germany, Poland, Belgium, and the United Arab Emirates.