Taiwan sets schedule for 2024 legislative elections

Registration of candidates starts Nov 20

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/07 16:35
Candidate registration for the legislative elections begins on Nov. 20. 

Candidate registration for the legislative elections begins on Nov. 20.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Candidates for the next legislative elections can start registering on Nov. 20, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Voters will select the 113 members of the Legislative Yuan on Jan. 13, 2024, the same day as the election for president and vice president. Candidates for the legislature can begin picking up registration forms on Nov. 16, with the actual registration possible from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The Legislative Yuan consists of 73 members directly elected in single-member constituencies, six Indigenous representatives, and 34 elected from party lists according to proportional representation, with 5% of the vote as the threshold. At least half the lawmakers elected from the party lists have to be women.

Voting for the Legislative Yuan will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with results usually known at around 8 p.m.
elections
2024 legislative elections
Legislative Yuan
Central Election Commission
CEC

