Taiwan sets schedule for 2024 legislative elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Candidates for the next legislative elections can start registering on Nov. 20, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Voters will select the 113 members of the Legislative Yuan on Jan. 13, 2024, the same day as the election for president and vice president. Candidates for the legislature can begin picking up registration forms on Nov. 16, with the actual registration possible from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The Legislative Yuan consists of 73 members directly elected in single-member constituencies, six Indigenous representatives, and 34 elected from party lists according to proportional representation, with 5% of the vote as the threshold. At least half the lawmakers elected from the party lists have to be women.

Voting for the Legislative Yuan will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with results usually known at around 8 p.m.