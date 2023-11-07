Taipei’s Nanmen Market event promises prize of NT$10,000 in cash coupons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nanmen Market in Taipei has recently undergone a significant renovation and is celebrating its official reopening on Nov. 16, with an exciting weeks-long special event, featuring online goodie bags and raffles using digital payments.

Coinciding with the Singles Day, or Double 11 shopping festival, customers can purchase a goodie bag valued at NT$1,000 (US$31) for just NT$499 starting on Saturday (Nov. 11), through the KKTIX website. These goodie bags come with food vouchers that can be redeemed after the market's grand reopening.

Additionally, on Nov. 16, shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase ten cash vouchers, worth NT$1,000 in total, at a 10% discount. The availability of these vouchers is limited and they must be redeemed by Dec. 10, according to the city's Market Administration Office.

From Nov. 16 to Dec. 20, customers who utilize various digital payment methods, such as Easy Wallet, Taiwan Pay, and Apple Pay connected with Bank SinoPac, will have the chance to enjoy cashback offers and discounts. Moreover, these purchases will grant them a chance to bring home exciting prizes, ranging from EasyCards to portable chargers and travel bags.

For those with a LINE account, there is an opportunity to participate in a prize draw with no minimum purchase requirement. The grand prize for this draw is NT$10,000 in cash coupons.

Nanmen Market is renowned for its wide range of offerings, including fresh foods, dry goods, snacks, ingredients, pastries, and traditional delicacies, notably featuring Cantonese and Sichuan dishes. It is a go-to destination for individuals looking to stock up on essentials for the Lunar New Year.

Following a four-year overhaul, the new Nanmen Market boasts a sleek and modern appearance. It began trial operations on Oct. 7, and the 12-story glass building provides a clean and enjoyable shopping environment. It is conveniently located near the MRT CKS Memorial Hall Station, ensuring easy accessibility for shoppers.

For more information about the market and its offerings, visit the Facebook pages of Nanmen Market and Taipei Market.

Nanmen Market

Address: 8, Sec. 1, Roosevelt Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei



Nanmen Market in Taipei. (Taipei City Government photo)



Nanmen Market begins trial operations on Oct. 7, 2023. (CNA photo)