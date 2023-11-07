Mobile Device Management Market Expansion Strategies, Analyzing Trends and Forecasting Until 2032

The latest research report on the Mobile Device Management Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The MDM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 23% (2018-2023) which will lead to a global revenue of USD 7.96 Billion by the year 2023 from 2.83 Billion in 2018.

The key players operating in this market are Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S), Dynea International Oy (Finland) , Forbo Adhesives Switzerland (Switzerland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals (U.S.) and Covalence Adhesives (U.S.), etc.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software used by an information technology (IT) department to monitor, manage and secure employees’ mobile devices that are deployed across multiple mobile service providers and across multiple mobile operating systems being used in the organization.

The Gartner research firm defines mobile device management as “a range of products and services that enables organizations to deploy and support corporate applications to mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, possibly for personal use enforcing policies and maintaining the desired level of IT control across multiple platforms.”

Some of the benefits of MDM:-

o It is easier to update software in mobile devices.

o The administrator can manage and monitor the devices without being on the location.

o MDM provides the facility to backup and restore data.

o In case the device is lost or stolen, the facility is there to lock and disconnect the data from a distance to avoid unauthorized access.

Key growth factors

The rapid increase in smartphone penetration along with rising concerns regarding security of corporate data are the major drivers for the global mobile device management market. The bring your own device (BYOD) trend which allows employees bring their own device, can be considered as another prominent driver for the modern global mobile device management market. Moreover, increase in young work force population is another reason which is increasing the need for mobile device management solutions. As MDM vendors improve their security and adaptability features and spread them to other electronic devices such as laptops and smart watches, demand for advanced mobile device management solutions is projected to continue rising throughout the forecast period.

Threats and key players

Incorporating business applications on devices for providing ease of access to employees pose serious challenges to the corporation if the device is compromised. The devices may be exposed to third-party applications as well as malware and virus threats. Leakage of corporate data on mobile devices has grown and poses a bigger challenge than malware. Organizations need a cost-effective strategy for MDM to ensure data security while at the same time providing a convenient end-user experience. Threat can enable MDM system to act wrongly in case of natural disasters like flood and earthquake.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

