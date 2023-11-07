North America Self-driving Car Market Competitiveness, Forecasting and Insights for the Next Decade

The latest research report on the North America Self-driving Car Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

North America self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.8%, leading to global revenue of USD 49.79 Billion by 2024.

The key players in the North America self-driving car market are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Waymo, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors, Tesla, Nissan, and Cisco.

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or a robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without any human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%.

North America self-driving market is further segmented based on applications, automation and technology components. The segment applications are further categorized into personal use and commercial use. General Motors plans to launch self-driving cars in the US cities by 2019. The company motives to launch fleet of an autonomous taxi Robo-Taxi in the urban area by 2019.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation level is categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. Fully autonomous cars technology are still a long way to come. Super Cruise which is a system of General Motors has a host of semi-autonomous technologies which allows the vehicle to consider its surroundings and drive on its own in the limited situation.

The self-driving car Market segment is based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. The North America market is likely to witness a considerable growth prospect in the Lidar market, due to growing adoption of administrative regulations, mandating the installation of specific automotive safety technologies in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles in the region.

Based on the countries, the self-driving car market is divided into U.S. and Canada. The U.S. would occupy the highest market share. As various U.S states like California, Arizona, Nevada and many are allowing the self-driving test. On April 2, 2018, California expanded its testing rule. Instead of using safety driver inside the car it plans to apply remote monitoring.

Key growth factors

North American technological companies have been innovating these driverless since the very beginning. Autonomous vehicles are already present in this region, promising a wave of efficiency that will transform the transportation industry.

Arizona and California have recently permitted for fully autonomous vehicles to be tested without any human supervisors behind the wheel.

