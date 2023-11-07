Payment Orchestration Platform Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Payment Orchestration Platform Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Payment Orchestration Platform Market is valued approximately USD 927 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Payment orchestration solutions empower businesses to leverage local relationships by allowing them to manage complicated payment methods, simplifying and easing the process. This entails allowing clients to pay in a variety of currencies and payment methods regardless of their location. POP streamlines back-end procedures, protects merchants from missed payments, and lowers operating expenses.

During the projection period, the industry will be driven by the increasing prevalence of e-commerce platforms, as e-commerce vendors implement Payment Orchestration Platforms (POPs) to assure customer security and payment integrity. Furthermore, the growing use of cellphones and the internet adds considerably to the market’s growth. The increased use of smartphones for online transactions via digital payment systems is projected to drive industry development. Platforms for payment orchestration are supporting suppliers in expediting Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payments. For example, a JP Morgan Chase survey published in November 2021 discovered that approximately 25% of small and medium-sized enterprises in the United States had introduced new payment methods to attract clients. As a result, the growing use of payment orchestration platforms to build a digital payment ecosystem plays an important role in industry development. Cyber threats and fraudulent activities, on the other hand, hinder market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

Major market player included in this report are:

CellPoint Digital

IXOLIT Group

Payoneer Inc.

APEXX Fintech Ltd.

Rebilly

Spreedly

Modo Payments

Akurateco

BNT Soft

aye4fin GmbH

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Payment Orchestration Platform Market can be analyzed in depth with the following 10 points, offering insights into its significance within the fintech, e-commerce, and payments industries:

Definition and Purpose: The Payment Orchestration Platform Market involves the use of specialized platforms to centralize, optimize, and manage various payment methods, processors, and gateways, allowing businesses to streamline and enhance their payment processes.

Industry Applications: Payment orchestration platforms are crucial in industries such as e-commerce, retail, hospitality, and financial services, where efficient, secure, and diverse payment options are essential for customer satisfaction.

Payment Aggregation: These platforms aggregate multiple payment methods, including credit cards, digital wallets, alternative payment methods, and even cryptocurrency, providing customers with a variety of options for making payments.

Global Expansion: Payment orchestration platforms facilitate global expansion by offering access to local and international payment methods and helping businesses adapt to regional preferences.

Fraud Prevention: Many platforms include fraud prevention and security features to protect businesses from payment fraud, ensuring that transactions are safe and secure.

Scalability: Payment orchestration platforms are scalable, allowing businesses to accommodate increased transaction volumes and expand their operations without major changes to their payment infrastructure.

Unified Dashboard: Businesses can access a unified dashboard for transaction monitoring, reconciliation, and reporting, simplifying financial management and decision-making.

Market Growth: The Payment Orchestration Platform Market is expected to grow as businesses increasingly recognize the importance of providing a seamless and diverse payment experience to customers.

Integration and API Capabilities: Platforms often offer integrations with various e-commerce and point-of-sale systems, as well as APIs for custom development, enabling businesses to tailor their payment processes to their specific needs.

Evolving Payment Landscape: Payment orchestration platforms adapt to the evolving payment landscape by incorporating new payment methods and emerging technologies, ensuring businesses remain competitive in the changing market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

B2B

B2C

C2C

By Functionalities

Cross Border Transactions

Risk Management

Advanced Analytics & Reporting

By End-use

BFSI

E-commerce

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Market Research Objective:

