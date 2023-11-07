Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Trends, Growth Statistics, Share, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increased demand for virtual assistants, chatbots, and robots from different organizations, as well as the increasing requirement to evaluate exponentially larger data volumes, are driving enterprise demand for artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the transition of firms from conventional to digital platforms is increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies in enterprises throughout the world. The rising usage of artificial intelligence in organizations to improve customer happiness, offer better organizational management, and organize data sets is one of the primary factors driving demand for artificial intelligence in enterprises.

To meet the market’s expanding need for AI, multiple AI service providers are inventing and creating new goods and services in collaboration with various government institutes and research and development agencies. For example, in May 2022, IBM Corporation announced a strategic relationship with Mohamed bin Zayed Institution of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the first artificial intelligence research university in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The partnership focuses on the progress of fundamental AI research as well as the acceleration of other sorts of scientific discoveries that would increase AI’s capacity to assist overcome future difficulties.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

SAP SE

C3.ai, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market can be analyzed in depth with the following 10 points, offering insights into its significance within various industries:

Definition and Purpose: The Enterprise AI Market encompasses the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, into business operations to enhance efficiency, decision-making, and automation.

Industry Applications: Enterprise AI has applications across various industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and customer service, where it plays a pivotal role in optimizing processes and providing data-driven insights.

Data Analytics and Predictive Insights: AI enables advanced data analytics and predictive modeling, allowing organizations to harness big data for informed decision-making, trend analysis, and identifying growth opportunities.

Automation and Process Optimization: Enterprise AI automates routine tasks, streamlining workflows, improving efficiency, and reducing human error, making it crucial for enhancing productivity.

Customer Experience: AI-powered chatbots, recommendation engines, and personalization tools enhance customer experience by providing tailored recommendations and addressing customer queries in real time.

Fraud Detection and Security: AI is essential for fraud detection, risk assessment, and security measures, helping organizations protect against cyber threats and financial fraud.

Healthcare Diagnostics: In healthcare, AI supports disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and patient data analysis, aiding in personalized medicine and improving patient care.

Market Growth: The Enterprise AI Market is expected to grow as organizations increasingly adopt AI technologies to remain competitive and drive innovation in their operations.

Integration with Emerging Technologies: Enterprise AI continues to evolve with the integration of emerging technologies like IoT, edge computing, and blockchain, expanding its potential for applications.

Ethical and Regulatory Considerations: As AI becomes more integrated into business processes, ethical and regulatory considerations regarding data privacy, bias, and transparency become significant factors in shaping AI adoption and practices.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Technology:

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Speech Recognition

Others

By Organization:

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

By End-use:

Media & Advertising

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

