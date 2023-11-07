AI Infrastructure Market Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Size, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “AI Infrastructure Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

AI Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 38.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.59 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Artificial intelligence(AI) infrastructure involves use of deep learning machine technology upon which organizations can built intelligent self-predictive applications that requires minimal human assistance . Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform is key driving factor for the growth of global AI infrastructure market. organizations are beginning to recognize value of incorporation of AI into business as it reduces cost and increases proficiency through automation of process flow.

In February 2019, IBM launched a new set of IoT solutions. The solutions team up advanced analytics and AI to aid asset-intensive companies to improve their maintenance strategies. The IoT solutions are designed with an aim to help companies to cut down the costs and risk of failure from assets such as turbines, vehicles, manufacturing robots, and mining equipment among others. Also, expanding utilization of AI Intelligence in industries like healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and tourism is expected to bolster the market growth of AI infrastructure. However, lack of AI hardware experts in the field is restraining the growth of AI infrastructure market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco (US)

IBM (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Micron Technology, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

Arm Limited (UK)

MARKET OVERVIEW

The AI Infrastructure Market can be analyzed in depth with the following 10 points, offering insights into its significance within the artificial intelligence and technology industries:

Definition and Purpose: The AI Infrastructure Market encompasses the hardware and software components that support artificial intelligence workloads, including high-performance computing, specialized AI accelerators, and infrastructure management tools.

Industry Applications: AI infrastructure is crucial in various industries, including healthcare, finance, autonomous vehicles, and e-commerce, where AI powers advanced analytics, machine learning, and deep learning applications.

Hardware Accelerators: Specialized hardware accelerators, such as GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and TPUs (Tensor Processing Units), are fundamental for accelerating AI model training and inference.

Scalable Computing: AI infrastructure provides scalable computing power, enabling organizations to accommodate the growing computational demands of AI workloads.

Data Storage and Management: AI infrastructure includes data storage and management solutions that handle vast datasets, providing efficient data access for training and inference.

Cloud Services: AI infrastructure extends to cloud-based services, enabling organizations to leverage the computing power and resources of cloud providers for AI workloads.

Model Training and Deployment: AI infrastructure supports model training and deployment, allowing organizations to develop and scale AI applications for real-world use.

Market Growth: The AI Infrastructure Market is expected to grow as the demand for AI capabilities in various industries continues to rise, driving the need for powerful and efficient infrastructure.

Integration with Edge Computing: AI infrastructure is increasingly integrated with edge computing solutions, bringing AI capabilities closer to the data source and enabling real-time processing in applications like autonomous vehicles and IoT devices.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: The market is also evolving to address energy efficiency and sustainability concerns by designing energy-efficient AI infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon footprints.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

By End-User :

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Provider

By Function:

Training

Inference

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

