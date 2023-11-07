European Antibiotics Market Soaring to Prosperity Anticipating Market Size’s Ascending Path | Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie (Allergan Plc.)

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “European Antibiotics Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the European Antibiotics Market.

The European antibiotics market was valued at $11,561 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,529 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027. There is an increase in the demand for antibiotics, owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

Antibiotics is an antimicrobial substance or a compound that fights against bacterial infections and sometimes with protozoan infections but not viral infections. Antibiotics are the medications that either stop bacteria from growing or kill bacteria, directly referred as bacteriostatic and bactericidal antibiotics, respectively. There are several types of antibiotics, easily available at the drug store and in the hospital with a prescription or without a prescription in most of the countries. Antibiotics are used during transplants, dialysis, suppressed immune system, joint replacement, and others.

The European antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, route of administration, and region. By class, the market is classified into beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors is further segmented into Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Monobactam. By drug origin, the market is categorized into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. By spectrum of activity, the market is bifurcated into broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. By route of administration, the market is divided into oral, intravenous, and others.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– Abbvie (Allergan Plc.)

– Bayer AG

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Viatris Inc.

– Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi S.A.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

– Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

o Penicillin

o Cephalosporin

o Carbapenem

o Monobactam

– Quinolone

– Macrolide

– Others

By Drug Origin

– Natural

– Semisynthetic

– Synthetic

By Spectrum of Activity

– Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

– Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Intravenous

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

