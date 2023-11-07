Telmisartan Market Elevated Endeavors Market Size’s Anticipation of New Heights | Abbott Laboratories, Glaxosmithkline

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Telmisartan Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Telmisartan Market.

The global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the global telmisartan market is driven by surge in incidence of hypertension across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to complications associated with hypertension and cardiovascular is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. In addition, surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle act as key drivers of the global market. Moreover, increase in approval for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for manufacturing of generic telmisartan tablets and rise in cases of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel growth of telmisartan market. However, drug shortages are expected to restrain the growth of the telmisartan market. Conversely, surge in research related to telmisartan drug in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Telmisartan drug is a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) used alone or in combination with other agents such as hydrochlorothiazide and amlodipine, for treatment of hypertension. Moreover, it is used in treatment of cardiovascular risk reduction. Telmisartan is available in tablets of different strengths such as 20, 40 and 80 mg tablets under the trade name Micardis. In addition, telmisartan tablet is available in generic forms. The daily dose of telmisartan for hypertension is 40 to 80 mg and for cardiovascular risk reduction it is 80 mg. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

The global telmisartan market is segmented into indication, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into hypertension and cardiovascular risk reduction. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

