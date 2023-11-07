U.S. Portable Ventilator Market Globally Trending The Dazzling Currents of Market Evolution | Becton, Dickinson And Company, GETINGE AB

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “U.S. Portable Ventilator Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the U.S. Portable Ventilator Market .

The U.S. portable ventilator market was valued at $106.20 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $160.98 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027. It is a form of breathing assistance in which a patient is connected to a machine through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway or non-invasive (NIV) mask. It is also employed as a diagnostic tool to measure static compliance of airway resistance and irregular functioning of respiratory system. Increase in incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lung disorders, and rise in number of accidental emergencies lead to substantial requirement of portable ventilators. In addition, growth in geriatric population prone to respiratory emergencies is one of the key drivers of the market. U.S. Portable ventilators are used to provide oxygen to patients while commuting. The factors that drive the market are increasing breathing issues and respiratory problems among the growing population. Additionally, increasing smoking population is another factor for the growth in demand for portable ventilators. The intervention of technology in the healthcare sector has improved the operational conduct and has provided the patients with intensive care solutions.

Moreover, technological innovations in respiratory care devices, namely, non-invasive ventilation technology and portable ventilators, further supplement the market growth. Rise in preference of portable and home care ventilations for long-term ventilated patients is expected to be another major factor influencing the market growth. On the contrary, injuries associated with invasive mechanical ventilation such as pneumonia, lung injury, and barotrauma and high cost of portable ventilators are the prime factors that restrict the market growth. The U.S. portable ventilators market is segmented on the basis of age group, interface, mode, and end user. On the basis of mode, it is classified into pressure-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, and others.

On the basis of interface, the market is divided into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation. Invasive ventilators are specifically designed for critically ill patients suffering from respiratory failure, congestive cardiac failure, and for newborns. The Invasive ventilators segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace as these ventilators are convenient for patients, have less side effects, and faster recovery.

On the basis of age group, the market is categorized into pediatric & neonatal, adult and geriatric. By end user, it is segmented into hospital and clinic, home care, and ambulatory care centers.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of various regions is likely to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain growth of the portable ventilator market are provided.

– A deep dive analysis of U.S. provides insights that would allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Becton, Dickinson And Company

– Drgerwerk AG and CO.

– GETINGE AB

– Hamilton Medical

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Percussionaire Corp.

– Resmed Inc.

– Smith’s Group Plc.

– Zoll Corporation (subsidary of Asahi Kasei Group)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Mode

o Pressure mode ventilation

o Volume mode ventilation

o Others

– By Interface

o Invasive ventilator

o Non-invasive ventilator

– By Age Group

o Pediatric & neonatal

o Adult

o Geriatric

– By End User

o Hospital and clinic

o Ambulatory care centers

o Home care

