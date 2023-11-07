North America Adult Incontinence Products Market Unveiling the Sparkle Worldwide Market’s Latest Rising Stars | Cardinal Health, Drylock Technologies NV

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “North America Adult Incontinence Products Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the North America Adult Incontinence Products Market.

The North America adult incontinence products market is expected to reach $4,238.39 million by 2027, and $3,168.64 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. An increase in the adult population in North America fuels the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. Rise in awareness about adult incontinence products, and significant increase in geriatric population supplement the market growth. An increasing in acceptance of adult incontinence products such as under pads, underwear, and brief, to prevent leakage from urine influx, fuels the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. The inability to control the evacuative defecation and urination functions of the body is knows as incontinence. An incontinence product is used to prevent urine leakage. Incontinence is a widespread condition used to avoid leakage from urine. Adult incontinence products such as under pads, underwear, and briefs, are available in different sizes.

An increase in e-commerce retail sales of adult incontinence products in North American countries leads to the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. For instance, retail e-commerce revenue in Canada is expected to grow at a rate of 66.2% from 2017- 2024. In addition, both heavy and light incontinence products are available in the market. However, factors such as embarrassment in using adult incontinence products and rise in concerns toward disposal products are expected to hamper the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. Conversely, technological innovations in adult incontinence products are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The North America adult incontinence products market is segmented based on product type, incontinence type, distribution channel, usage, and country. Based on product type, the market is divided into underwear, panty shields, diapers, under pads, and others. Diapers segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on the incontinence type, the market is divided into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional urinary incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online, and offline. Offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. Based on usage, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. Disposable segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

The major companies in the North America adult incontinence products market adopted acquisition as their key developmental strategies to provide the adult incontinence products market in North America. For instance, in January 2017, Drylock Technologies NV acquired business of Presto Absorbent Products Incorporated (PAPI) in U.S. The acquisition aimed to improve the product portfolio of adult incontinence products in U.S.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging North America adult incontinence products market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by adult incontinence products market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

? Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive North America adult incontinence products market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

? The North America adult incontinence products market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

? The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY PLAYERS

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Drylock Technologies NV

– Domtar Corporation

– Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

– First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

– Health Care Products, Inc.

– Kimberly Clark Corporation

– Ontex Group NV

– Procter & Gamble

– Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

NORTH AMERICA ADULT INCONTINENCE PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Diapers

– Panty Shields

– Under Pads

– Underwear

– Others

BY INCONTINENCE TYPE

– Stress Urinary Incontinence

– Urge Urinary Incontinence

– Overflow Incontinence

– Functional Urinary Incontinence

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

– Online

– Offline

BY USAGE

– Disposable

– Reusable

BY Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



