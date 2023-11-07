Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market Ascending Trends Exploring the Potential of Skyrocketing Market Size | Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Novartis International AG

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market ” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market .

The global gene therapy cell culture media market accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027. Viral vectors include all viruses that can be used as vectors for the transfer of genes into a host cell. These vectors are further categorized into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Many gene therapy clinical trials have been conducted that make use of retroviruses or adenoviruses to deliver the desired gene. These viruses vary in regards with the mechanism of transferring the genes to those cells which they can recognize and then they infect, which leads to change in the cell’s DNA permanently or temporarily.

Gene therapy cell culture media consists of important nutrients that provide ample energy to regulate healthy cell cycle. Moreover, it contains bovine serum, animal-derived nutrients, and growth factors like EGF, FGF, IGF, and PDGF. A surge in R&D activities worldwide are prime factor for the growth of the gene therapy cell culture media. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are heavily investing in R&D of gene therapy. Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment.

The market growth is driven due to factors such as rise in R&D investments, and growth in awareness regarding gene therapy. However, dearth of skilled professionals, high costs associated with gene therapies, and ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped potential of the emerging economies is expected to offer opportunities for gene therapy cell culture market growth during the forecast period. The segment is divided into media type, viral vectors type, end user, and region. By media type is further divided into serum containing media, serum free media, stem cell media, specialty media, chemically defined media, lysogeny broth, custom media, and others. In addition, the viral vectors are divided into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others.

Further, by end user, the market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. By region, the gene therapy cell culture media market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The gene therapy cell culture media market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd

– Lonza Group Ltd

– Sartorius AG (S

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Merck KGaA

– Danaher Corporation

– Takara Holdings Inc.

– Novartis International AG

– Bio-Techne Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Media Type

– Serum-containing Media

– Serum-free Media

– Stem Cell Media

– Specialty Media

– Chemically Defined Media

– Lysogeny Broth

– Custom Media

– Others

By Viral Vectors Type

– Retroviruses

– Lentiviruses

– Adenoviruses

– Adeno-associated Virus

– Herpes Simplex Virus

– Poxvirus

– Vaccinia Virus

– Others

By End-User

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

– Academic Institute

– Research Laboratory

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

