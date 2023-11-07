Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Unveiling the Upturn Anticipating Skyrocketing Market Size Ahead | Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd

Report Ocean has published a new report on the “Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market” in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market.

The Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market accounted for $418.937 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $780.882 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.The majority of HAI are caused by bacteria already present in the patient’s body prior to the infection, and may lead to cross-transmission between patients or between patients and healthcare professionals. The environment in a healthcare facility can also be a source of infection, with microorganism spread through air, water or surfaces. Patients in health facilities are more vulnerable than the general population due to underlying illness, greater fragility (such as for premature babies, the elderly, and immunocompromised patients), and exposure to invasive medical procedures. However, the increase in healthcare cost and prevalence of antibiotic resistant infections impedes the market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1460

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are the infections caused by bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens. These infections can be acquired in clinical settings, such as nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic, or other clinical settings. They can either be acquired from an infected patient, outside environment, or from the staff of that facility. The market is primarily driven by the increase in incidences of infections caused in clinical settings, especially in developing economies owing to their poor hygiene facilities.

Other factors contributing to infectious disease in hospitals include patients with contagious illnesses and patient exposure to infectious bodily fluids and other medical waste. Furthermore, routine medical procedures, such as surgery, intubation and catheter placement, can allow infectious agents to enter the body. Hence, boost the Asia-Pacific hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market growth.

Country wise, the market is analyzed across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. India accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increase in prevalence of nosocomial infections, such as surgical site infections and blood stream infections. According to Indian Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Research, India reported an overall growth rate for hospital acquired infections of 4.4% after conducting a research on 10,835 patients in various clinical settings. Furthermore, Sri Lanka and Myanmar is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, owing to expeditiously improving healthcare systems and rise in healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, infection type, end user, and country. By product, the market is bifurcated into instrument and reagents & consumables. By test type, the market is classified into molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and immunoassay. By infection type, it is classified into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal Infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, US healthcare spending increased by 4.6% in 2019 to reach US$ 3.8 trillion, or US$ 11,582 per person and represented 17.7% of GDP. Additionally, households paid for 28.4% of all health expenditures, followed by the federal government for 29.0%. 16.1% of all healthcare costs were paid for by state and municipal governments, while 7.5% came from other private sources.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1460

Due to advancements spurred by AI/ML, the impact of digital health technology will grow. Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade show that FDI in the medicines and medication sector totaled US$19.12 billion (DPIIT).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– AstraZeneca

– BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

– BIOMERIEUX SA

– Cepheid

– Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

– F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

– Hologic, Inc.

– NG Biotech

– Siemens

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Instrument

– Consumables & Reagents

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1460

By Test Type

– Molecular Diagnostics

– Urinalysis

– Immunoassay

By Infection Type

– Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

– Bloodstream Infections

o Carbapenem Resistant Enterobacteriaceae

o Others

– Surgical Site Infections

o Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus

o Others

– Gastrointestinal Infections

o Clostridium Difficile

o Others

– Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

By Country

– India

– Nepal

– Bhutan

– Bangladesh

– Maldives

– Sri Lanka

– Myanmar

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1460

Table of Contents:

Introduction and Scope Definition and Forecast Parameters Methodology and Forecast Parameters Information Sources

Latest Trends Summary Regional Trends Product Trends End-Use Trends Business Trends

Industry Insights Industry Fragmentation Industry Landscape Vendor Matrix Technological and Innovative Landscape

Market by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles Company Overview Financial Elements Product Landscape SWOT Analysis Systematic Outlook



Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market? Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date records compiled by using our researchers. These supply you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to assume market adjustments to stay in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica facts from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the statistics you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every section and sub-segment

Indicates the place and phase that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as properly as to dominate the market

Analysis via geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the location as properly as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which accommodates the market rating of the most important players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of businesses profiled

Extensive agency profiles comprising of employer overview, organization insights, product bench marking, and SWOT evaluation for the essential market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding latest traits which contain increase possibilities and drivers as nicely as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number perspectives thru Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come

1-Year post-sales analyst support

Request full Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1460

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com