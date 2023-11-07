Automotive Armrest Market Growth Status, Share, Size, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2032

According to new research study on “Automotive Armrest Market ,” the report delivers comprehensive insights into the market’s size, share, trends, and analysis. It encompasses a wealth of information regarding the industry’s overview, growth patterns, demand dynamics, and global forecasts. Additionally, the report meticulously evaluates the competitive landscape, offering detailed profiles of key market players. Factors driving growth, market constraints, and recent industry developments are thoroughly examined within the report to provide a more profound understanding of the industry.

The automotive armrest is a feature seen in many modern vehicles that allow passengers to rest their arms. The armrest is frequently used to hold important items and make them easily accessible while driving. The driver frequently makes use of the front armrest, which folds away according to the user’s option and has storage compartments and even cup holders. The Automotive Armrest market is expanding because of factors such as increasing production and sale of new vehicles and growing number of passenger cars. Furthermore, the armrest on the rear seats is foldable and may be utilized as a third-person seat or a handrest. This feature is offered in high-end vehicles. In some designs where occupant safety is prioritized, such as Volvo vehicles, the armrest doubles as a kid seat with a fully adjustable seatbelt.

According to Statista, in 2021 global car sales increased to roughly 67.2 million vehicles in 2022, up from around 66.7 million units. Furthermore, in terms of car production, India was one of the world’s leaders. In the fiscal year 2022, India’s overall automobile production volume was roughly 22.9 million units, an increase from the previous year. Another important component driving space increase is the number of passenger cars. As per Statista, in 2022, 57.5 million passenger cars were sold globally, up by about 1.9% year-on-year. At nearly 23.6 million units, China was the world’s largest regional market for automobiles. In addition, China has the world’s largest automobile market, with around 23.56 million passenger cars purchased in 2022. Also, rise in disposable income and increasing urbanization would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high development costs of Automotive Armrest and lack of interior space stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The automotive armrest market is a vital component of the broader automotive industry, providing comfort and convenience to vehicle occupants. In this comprehensive analysis, we will explore the various factors that influence this market and its significance within the automotive sector.

One of the primary drivers of the automotive armrest market is the ever-increasing focus on driver and passenger comfort. As consumers spend more time in their vehicles, especially during long commutes or road trips, the importance of a comfortable and ergonomic interior becomes evident. Armrests play a crucial role in providing support and reducing fatigue, making them a significant feature in modern vehicles.

Ergonomics and design play a central role in the development of automotive armrests. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to create armrests that not only provide comfort but also blend seamlessly with the vehicle’s interior aesthetics. Customization options, materials, and design elements are often used to enhance the overall user experience.

Furthermore, the growing trend towards electric and autonomous vehicles has a substantial impact on the automotive armrest market. In these vehicles, occupants may have more leisure time and a need for increased comfort during their journeys. This shift has prompted manufacturers to develop advanced armrests equipped with various features, such as built-in storage, connectivity options, and even entertainment systems.

Technological advancements have introduced smart features in automotive armrests. These features include built-in touchscreens, wireless charging, and connectivity to control vehicle functions. These smart armrests add convenience and functionality to the vehicle’s interior, catering to the increasing demand for connectivity and tech-savvy features.

Environmental concerns are also influencing the automotive armrest market. Automakers and suppliers are increasingly focused on using sustainable and eco-friendly materials in the manufacturing of armrests. This reflects a broader trend in the automotive industry towards reducing the carbon footprint and adopting more environmentally responsible practices.

The competitive landscape of the automotive armrest market is characterized by a mix of established manufacturers and newcomers. Established players like Faurecia, Johnson Controls, and Brose have a significant presence, offering a wide range of armrest solutions to various automakers. However, newer entrants are also entering the market with innovative designs and materials, challenging traditional norms and driving innovation.

In conclusion, the automotive armrest market plays a crucial role in enhancing the comfort and convenience of vehicle occupants. It is driven by the pursuit of ergonomic design, customization, and smart features, as well as the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles. Environmental considerations and the presence of both established and emerging players contribute to the dynamic and evolving nature of this market within the automotive industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Grammer AG

Adient plc

Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., ltd.

Piston Group

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TACHI-S CO., LTD.

Fehrer Group

Sydmeko Industri AB

Rati Kft

Martur Fompak International

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Grammer AG has signed a supply agreement with BMW for the 7 series rear seat centre armrest. Integrated heating and 3D moulded genuine glass applications are among the features. Perforated leather or cashmere are used as trims. A slide-out drawer with a cup holder and a wireless charging pad is also included. A lighted compartment provides additional storage space, and a USB connector is also included.

