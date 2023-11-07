Painting of the Day: Cozy yard with view of Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Russian artist seeking Taiwanese citizenship painted a narrow alleyway with a spectacular view of Taipei 101.

Evgeny Bondarenko, a 37-year-old artist from Russia's Rostov Region who lives in Taoyuan, Taiwan, uploaded the image of the watercolor painting to the Taiwan page for Reddit on Monday (Nov. 6) with the title "Small cozy yard in Taipei." In the painting, a person can be seen on a YouBike riding down a narrow lane, past an alley cat, house plants, and papaya trees as Taipei 101 towers ahead.



44 South Village. (Evgeny Bondarenko image)

Bondarenko told Taiwan News that this work was created on Feb. 10, 2023, and is included in his book titled "36 Views of Taipei," which includes 50 illustrations featuring views of Taipei 101 across the city. He has created a Google map that shows all the locations where the paintings were created.

The artist said that he has been living in Taiwan for seven years and his wife hails from Taoyuan City's Zhongli District. He stated that he is currently in the process of acquiring his Taiwanese citizenship.



Lane 106. (Evgeny Bondarenko image)

When asked about his inspiration behind the collection of paintings, Bondarenko said that in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he decided to promote Taiwan more actively:

"I believe it's an incredibly beautiful country that deserves greater recognition worldwide. Having lived in Russia and the PRC, I see Taiwan as a unique, breathtakingly beautiful, and peaceful place that isn't sufficiently acknowledged on the global stage."

He expressed his hope that more people around the world will come to recognize Taiwan, visit the country, and experience its "vibrant atmosphere." Readers interested in viewing more of his works can visit his website, Evgeny Bondarenko.

This map shows locations where Bondarenko has painted views of Taipei 101.



Click on image below to see larger version:



(Evgeny Bondarenko image)