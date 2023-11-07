Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan plans to expand regular direct flights to China

13 destinations served by charters will see scheduled flights from March

  162
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/07 15:34
Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (center) faces reporters at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday. 

Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (center) faces reporters at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will allow regular direct flights to 13 airports in China now served by charters, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Last week, Wang said tour groups would receive the go-ahead to visit China beginning March 1, 2024. The change from charter flights to regular direct flights will likely start after that date, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The process would be gradual, with the launch of flights depending on the demand from travelers, according to Wang. He expected that 13 destinations would be added to the two already being served by regular direct service.

Tour operators reportedly complained that the services could only be applied for during holiday periods, including the Dragon Boat Festival, the Tomb Sweeping Festival, and the Mid-Autumn holiday, and for emergency and medical purposes. Wang replied that the flights could be organized on a regular schedule outside the holiday periods.

He said the changes were expected to take place from March in order to give airlines and travel agencies sufficient time to prepare. There needs to be discussions about the organization of bus tours, hotel reservations, and safety issues, Wang said.
Taiwan-China travel
Taiwan-China transportation links
Taiwan-China flights
Wang Kwo-tsai
MOTC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to allow tour groups to visit China
Taiwan to allow tour groups to visit China
2023/11/03 15:38
Taiwanese tourist dies in bus accident in China’s Xinjiang
Taiwanese tourist dies in bus accident in China’s Xinjiang
2023/10/27 19:51
Minister says Chinese tourists not expected back in Taiwan until next year
Minister says Chinese tourists not expected back in Taiwan until next year
2023/10/16 19:11
Taiwan discusses hotel jobs for migrant workers
Taiwan discusses hotel jobs for migrant workers
2023/10/12 15:52
Taiwan train drivers abandon overtime ban during Mid-Autumn holidays
Taiwan train drivers abandon overtime ban during Mid-Autumn holidays
2023/09/20 15:21