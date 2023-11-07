Taiwan plans to expand regular direct flights to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will allow regular direct flights to 13 airports in China now served by charters, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Last week, Wang said tour groups would receive the go-ahead to visit China beginning March 1, 2024. The change from charter flights to regular direct flights will likely start after that date, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The process would be gradual, with the launch of flights depending on the demand from travelers, according to Wang. He expected that 13 destinations would be added to the two already being served by regular direct service.

Tour operators reportedly complained that the services could only be applied for during holiday periods, including the Dragon Boat Festival, the Tomb Sweeping Festival, and the Mid-Autumn holiday, and for emergency and medical purposes. Wang replied that the flights could be organized on a regular schedule outside the holiday periods.

He said the changes were expected to take place from March in order to give airlines and travel agencies sufficient time to prepare. There needs to be discussions about the organization of bus tours, hotel reservations, and safety issues, Wang said.