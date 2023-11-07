‘Celebrate the Gift of Each Other’ at LANDMARK this Christmas

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 November 2023 - LANDMARK celebrates all the traditions of gathering and giving this holiday season with all the pleasure of gifting, embracing exciting festive experiences and enjoying special shared moments together. Discover the heartwarming Christmas tale of little mouse Emma and Santa Paws, and meet a delightful community of over 115 animals and festive friends as they embark on a journey to catch the Wishing Star.



Experience Christmas Adventure at LANDMARK's Mount Santa Paws





This year's Christmas installation sees LANDMARK Atrium transformed into Mount Santa Paws, a gigantic Polar Bear snowy mountain where an adventurous band of animal friends gather together with Emma and Santa Paws, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to capture the Wishing Star that grants special Christmas wishes.



From November 19, 2023 until January 1, 2024, all are invited to join in the Christmas adventure and experience the true spirit of the holiday season on an exhilarating journey filled with over 10 exciting installation experiences set against a captivating ski-themed winter backdrop with Alpine Adventure Ski Lift soaring skywards to the mountain peak and a mesmerizing multi-coloured Northern Lights Aurora.





Purchase a charity ticket to take a peek in the Santa Paws Ski Chalet where Emma, Santa Paws and their animal friends gather in friendship to make their heartfelt wishes to the Wishing Star atop their Christmas tree. Get together and pose for unforgettable selfies at the special Snow Turn and Tumble, Fuzzy Foxes Snow Spa and Alpine Adventure Ski Lift photo spots. Hold on tight and whizz through Mount Santa Paws on the exhilarating five metre long Snowy Sled Side and hop on Timmy's Ski Adventure, for an amazing immersive skiing experience like no other.



Explore the LANDMARK website to reserve time-slots for all Christmas installation activities and spread the joy of the season with your loved ones.



Embrace Making Wishes Come True this Christmas!



The Wishing Star reminds us that the holiday season is also a time to remember the importance of extending kindness and generosity to others. LANDMARK is celebrating making wishes come true this Christmas, with proceeds from installation ticketing, festive merchandising and Christmas charity booths benefitting designated charity partners.



This year, LANDMARK is proudly supporting four Hong Kong charities including Changing Young Lives Foundation, providing support and inspiration to underprivileged youngsters with special needs through educational and developmental programmes; MINDSET which focuses on making a tangible and sustainable difference in the lives of Hong Kong's mental health community; We R Family Foundation, providing educational programmes to economically disadvantaged children; and Make-A-Wish Foundation that makes critically-ill children's dreams come true. All the charity organisations are beneficiaries of Hongkong Land's HOME FUND, supporting youth and underprivileged children in Hong Kong society in realising their full potential.



LANDMARK, renowned for its timeless charm, is the ultimate Christmas destination for delightful shopping experiences and festive holiday surprises. From inspiring shops to captivating displays, every corner is adorned with the essence of the season. Celebrate in creating warm cherished memories together in embracing the festive cheer at LANDMARK.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.



The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.



The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, four retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta.



The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia, including a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, Shanghai. Its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer in Singapore.



Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

