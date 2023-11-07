Taiwan deputy foreign minister visits Cook Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) has arrived in the Cook Islands to hold talks with Pacific island nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday (Nov. 6).

The Cook Islands are a nation in the Pacific associated with New Zealand, with the latter managing its defense and foreign affairs. The island group is hosting the Nov. 6-10 Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

During his Nov. 6-13 stay, Tien will meet with the leaders and delegations from four diplomatic allies attending the PIF, according to a MOFA statement. The four countries are Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands.

Even though Taiwan was not a member of the forum, it holds the status of a “development partner” under the name “Taiwan/Republic of China,” MOFA said. Tien’s mission was to express Taiwan’s high degree of respect for the region’s peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

The deputy foreign minister is planning to meet the allies’ leaders to intensify bilateral relations and develop Taiwan’s international space, MOFA said.