Taiwan foreign minister eyes enhanced ties with Baltic nations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has kicked off a Baltic tour, visiting Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania from Nov. 6-12, 2023.

Wu is first attending the Future of Democracy Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania. He is then expected to deliver speeches at the Latvian Institute of International Affairs and the International Center for Defence and Security in Estonia, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement.

In each country, Wu will meet with political figures, academics, and industry representatives to exchange views on issues related to Taiwan and the Baltic region. Discussions will likely cover political, economic, and social matters, as well as how to deepen bilateral relationships.

Over the course of his week-long trip, Wu intends to emphasize the message that Taiwan and Baltic nations share a commitment to freedom and democracy, as well as the determination to combat authoritarianism.

In August, the foreign affairs committee chairs of the parliaments of Estonia (Marko Mihkelson), Lithuania (Zygimantas Pavilionis), and Latvia (Rihards Kols) visited Taiwan. Two months later, the Lithuania parliament speaker, Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, also came.

“These visits demonstrate the flourishing development of bilateral exchanges and interactions between Taiwan and the Baltic states,” MOFA said. It added that Wu’s trip is set to open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The foreign ministry pledged to continue expanding cooperation and exchanges in various fields with the Baltic countries, “laying a solid foundation for a bilateral democratic alliance and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Wu's visit comes after news that Taiwan and Estonia are in talks to mutually set up representative offices in each other's countries.