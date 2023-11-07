Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market to See Massive Growth by 2023-2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

The global HNBR market was valued at USD 11,010.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16,467.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.38%. The global HNBR market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the major end-use industries such as automotive, oil & gas, constructon, and machinery. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of HNBR for dynamic and static hoses, seals, gaskets, and belts.

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is a derivative of nitrile rubber, which is hydrogenated in a solution using precious metal catalysts. It is a new class of chemically modified NBR, and offers better wear and extrusion resistance as well as excellent resistance to mineral oil-based hydraulic fluids, animal and vegetable fats, diesel fuel, and dilute acids and bases as compared to NBR. Additionally, it has good chemical compatibility with fluids and gases.

What is the Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber?

The hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR) market has experienced significant growth and development in recent years, driven by various factors within the industry. HNBR is a synthetic elastomer with excellent resistance to heat, oil, and chemicals, making it a preferred choice in demanding applications across various industries. This unique combination of properties has positioned HNBR as a key material in sectors such as automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, and industrial machinery.

One of the primary drivers of the HNBR market is its exceptional thermal stability. HNBR can withstand high temperatures, typically ranging from -40°C to 165°C, making it an ideal choice for applications where other elastomers may degrade or fail under extreme heat conditions. This property has made HNBR a material of choice for automotive components such as gaskets, seals, and hoses, which are exposed to the heat generated by internal combustion engines.

In addition to its thermal stability, HNBR exhibits remarkable resistance to various chemicals, including oils and fuels. This chemical resistance is a critical factor for its use in the oil and gas industry, where it is employed in seals, O-rings, and gaskets that come into contact with aggressive hydrocarbons and other chemicals. HNBR’s resistance to automotive fluids, such as transmission fluids and motor oils, further solidifies its position in the automotive industry.

The aerospace sector also benefits from HNBR’s properties. HNBR is used in aircraft components, such as seals and gaskets, where it must withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, aviation fuels, and hydraulic fluids. Its ability to maintain its mechanical properties in such demanding environments is crucial for ensuring the safety and reliability of aerospace systems.

The market for HNBR has seen continuous growth as industries across the board have recognized its value. Manufacturers have responded to this demand by developing a wide range of HNBR grades, each tailored to specific applications and performance requirements. This diversity in HNBR offerings allows customers to select the most suitable grade for their needs, further driving its adoption in various industries.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global HNBR market are Arlanxeo (the Netherlands), Zeon Corporation (US), AirBoss of America Corp. (Canada), Precision Associates, Inc.(US), Polycomp (the Netherlands), ERIKS NV (the Netherlands), Rahco Rubber, Inc. (US), Mantaline (US), Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (US), and MCM S.p.A. (Italy).

Scope of the Report:

The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031.

