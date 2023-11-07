Steviol Glycoside Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2031

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Steviol Glycoside Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Steviol Glycoside Market Research Report, by Type (Stevioside, Dulcoside A, and Others), by End-user (Food, Beverage, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

The global steviol glycoside market is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 9.16% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

What is the Steviol Glycoside?

The Steviol Glycoside Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for natural sweeteners and a growing preference for healthier alternatives to sugar. Steviol glycosides are a group of natural compounds found in the leaves of the Stevia plant and are known for their intense sweetness with zero calories. This has made them a popular choice in the food and beverage industry as a sugar substitute.

One of the key drivers of the Steviol Glycoside Market is the rising awareness of the adverse health effects associated with excessive sugar consumption. Health-conscious consumers are actively seeking out sugar-free or low-calorie sweeteners, and steviol glycosides offer a compelling solution. The market has also benefitted from the global trend toward reducing sugar in various food and beverage products, as regulatory authorities have imposed sugar-reduction targets and labeling requirements.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of conditions such as obesity and diabetes has further accelerated the demand for steviol glycosides, as they do not impact blood sugar levels and can be safely consumed by individuals with these conditions. This has created a niche market for products labeled as “diabetic-friendly” or “low-glycemic.”

The food and beverage industry is the primary consumer of steviol glycosides. Various manufacturers have incorporated steviol glycosides into their product formulations, including soft drinks, dairy products, baked goods, and confectionery. Additionally, the use of steviol glycosides in the production of tabletop sweeteners, such as Stevia-based sweeteners, has gained popularity as an alternative to traditional sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific has been a significant player in the Steviol Glycoside Market, as it is home to the Stevia plant and has a long history of using steviol glycosides as a natural sweetener. The market has also seen substantial growth in North America and Europe, where consumer preferences for natural and clean-label products have driven the adoption of steviol glycosides in a wide range of food and beverage items.

In terms of market dynamics, the Steviol Glycoside Market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. These companies are involved in the extraction and production of steviol glycosides, ensuring the quality and purity of the sweeteners. Additionally, they invest in research and development to discover new applications and formulations for these compounds.

However, the market does face some challenges. Concerns about the aftertaste associated with steviol glycosides have been a topic of discussion among consumers, and manufacturers have been working to overcome this limitation through improved formulations. Regulatory standards and approvals for the use of steviol glycosides in various products can also vary by country, leading to complex compliance issues for multinational food companies.

Key Players

GL Stevia (China), Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), PureCircle Ltd. (Malaysia), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd. (China), and Ingredion, Inc. (U.S.), GLG Lifetech Corporation (Canada), Morita Kagaku Kogyo (Japan), Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (China), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), among others are some of the major players in the global steviol glycoside market.

The financial landscape of the industry saw a valuation of millions in 2022, which surged to its peak in 2023, and is projected to achieve another pinnacle by 2031, demonstrating a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period between 2023 and 2031. The study places a strong emphasis on a detailed market assessment of the impact of COVID-19, presenting strategic response plans tailored to diverse regions, including North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

