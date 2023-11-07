Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Market Analysis, Uncovering Promising Growth Opportunities

The latest research report on the Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global WSI market is expected to reach USD 995 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 14.95% during 2018-2023.

Digital pathology continues to evolve, driven by advancements in technology, software and cloud storage solutions. Digital imaging has shifted from acquiring of static images to whole slide imaging (WSI), resulting in its increased use in pathology. WSI, which is referred to as virtual microscopy, is an emerging technology that involves the acquisition of high-resolution digital images representing entire tissue sections from glass slides on a computer monitor. WSI systems aid pathologists in primary diagnosis, consultation and remote interpretation of frozen sections.

The global WSI market is categorized based on components, applications, and end users.

Based on components, the market is segmented into hardware (slide scanners, communication devices, storage devices, and others) and software.

Based on applications, the market is fragmented into diagnostics, education, and research purposes.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals and reference laboratories.

Component segment insights:

Based on components, the hardware segment will experience a CAGR of 14% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and will occupy ~72% of the market by 2023. The software segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and account for the rest of the market by 2023. Rising demand for high-speed and high-resolution digital image in pathological laboratories, workflow efficiency, patient safety, and diagnostic accuracy, have propelled the demand for WSI systems.

Application segment insights:

The research segment held the largest market share of 73% in 2018, owing to the high demand for WSI in drug discoveries and oncology research. In 2016, around 1.7 Mn cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. Thus, the need for improvement in cancer diagnosis is another important factor that is anticipated to further boost the demand for WSI systems across the globe.

End user segment insights:

Although the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share of nearly 68% in 2018, the hospitals and reference laboratories segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 51% throughout the forecasted period. This tremendous growth is attributed to the Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) approval for the first whole slide imaging (WSI) system (Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution [PIPS]), which is to be marketed for primary diagnosis. This has provided an impetus to increased clinical use of whole slide imaging in the U.S.

Regional segment insights:

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has the largest market share. In 2018, the region accounted for an approximately 44% share of the global market. Approval from the FDA and continuous support from the Digital Pathology Association (DPA) to increase focus on education, best practices and awareness, have boosted the adoption of WSI for various applications in North America.

Companies covered:

1. Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (Roche)

2. Leica Biosystems

3. Philips Healthcare

4. Inspirata (GE Healthcare)

5. Olympus Corporation

6. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

7. 3DHISTECH

8. Huron Digital Pathology Inc

9. Omnyx LLC

10. Visiopharm A/S

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

