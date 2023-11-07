Unified Endpoint Management Market Share, Growth Statistics, Size, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Unified Endpoint Management Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Unified Endpoint Management Market is valued approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Unified Endpoint Management can be defined as software-based solutions utilized for secure and efficient management and monitoring of all the endpoints such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and personal computers etc. in an enterprise from a single console. Unified Endpoint Management solutions provide seamless remote access for the remote workforce and facilitates to increase data security, business efficiency and employee productivity.

The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and increasing usage of personalized devices among the workforce as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2020, globally around USD 749 billion were spent on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the IoT spending is projected to grow to USD 1.1 trillion by 2023. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative solutions to leverage the growing adoption of Unified Endpoint Management solutions. For instance, in May 2022, Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, launched Syxsense Enterprise. This new solution is said to be the world’s first IT management and endpoint security solution. Syxsense Enterprise combines Syxsense Secure, Manage, and Mobile Device Manager and scans as well as manages all endpoints, resolves problems in real-time, and reduces the risks associated with system misconfigurations. Also, growing emergence of BYOD (Bring your own device) trend coupled with increasing Unified Endpoint Management applications across network segments are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a rising concern associated with cyber threats and high deployment cost impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

BlackBerry Limited

Citrix Systems, Inc.

IBM

Matrix42 AG

Microsoft

MOBILEIRON, INC.

Sophos Ltd.

SOTI Inc.

Zoho Corp

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market can be analyzed in depth with the following 10 points, providing insights into its significance within the IT and enterprise mobility industries:

Definition and Purpose: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a comprehensive approach to managing and securing all types of endpoints, including mobile devices, desktops, laptops, and IoT devices, from a single platform.

Industry Applications: UEM solutions find applications in various industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and beyond, where the need to manage and secure diverse endpoint devices is critical.

Device Management: UEM provides centralized control over device provisioning, configuration, updates, and maintenance, streamlining administrative tasks and ensuring uniform management across the organization.

Security and Compliance: UEM incorporates security features to protect endpoints from threats, enforce security policies, and ensure compliance with data protection regulations. This is particularly crucial in industries with sensitive data.

Application Management: UEM solutions enable the deployment, management, and monitoring of applications on endpoints, ensuring that users have access to the necessary software while maintaining security.

Remote Support and Troubleshooting: UEM offers tools for remote support, allowing IT teams to troubleshoot and resolve issues on endpoints, improving efficiency and reducing downtime.

Data Protection: UEM includes features for data encryption, remote wiping, and data loss prevention to safeguard sensitive information on endpoints.

Integration and Compatibility: UEM platforms often integrate with other IT systems, such as directory services and identity management, to provide a seamless user experience and simplify IT operations.

Market Growth: The UEM market is poised for growth as the complexity of endpoint management and the demand for remote work solutions continue to increase. The need for comprehensive endpoint security and management solutions is a driving force in this market.

Evolving Landscape: UEM solutions are evolving to adapt to changing technologies, such as the proliferation of mobile and IoT devices. As the UEM landscape matures, it continues to address emerging challenges and opportunities in endpoint management.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Government/Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

