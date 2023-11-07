Dark Web Intelligence Market Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Dark Web Intelligence Market 2023 Forecast to 2032 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Dark Web Intelligence solutions are used to proactively mitigate cyber frauds. These solutions are proven to substantially reduce losses. Dark web intelligence contains three sets of data feeds curated from the Dark and Deep Web, malware networks, botnets and other technical infrastructure used by cybercriminals and fraudsters to commit financial crime. The increasing incidences of extortion ransomware and rising digitization in business processes as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, globally around 56.1% percent of businesses were victimized by ransomware and this number is further increased to 68.5 % in 2021. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with new products to capitalize the growing demand for Dar web intelligence solutions. For instance, in November 2021, NICE Actimize, a NICE business launched its new IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. This new solution is intended to safeguard financial institutions, protects customer accounts, and prevents fraud losses. Moreover, in December 2021, New York based Cobwebs Technologies, a leader leader in WEBINT (Web Intelligence), launched a new web intelligence solution designed to improve security in the public sector. Through continuous real-time monitoring, the solution discovers threats across all of the web’s layers to increase visibility, protection, and remediation. Also, growing adoption of multi-layered security across different industries and increasing emergence of remote and hybrid work culture are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost of dark web intelligence platform coupled with lack of awareness regarding cyber-crime impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alert Logic

Blueliv

Carbonite, Inc.

DarkOwl

Digital Shadows

Echosec

Enigma

Flashpoint

IntSights

KELA

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Dark Web Intelligence Market can be analyzed in depth with the following 10 points, offering insights into its significance within the cybersecurity and threat intelligence industries:

Definition and Purpose: The Dark Web Intelligence market involves the collection, analysis, and dissemination of information from the dark web, a hidden part of the internet not indexed by traditional search engines. Its purpose is to monitor and gather intelligence on cyber threats, criminal activities, and potential security vulnerabilities.

Industry Applications: Dark Web Intelligence is crucial in various industries, including cybersecurity, law enforcement, government agencies, and threat intelligence providers, where the identification of threats and vulnerabilities is essential.

Threat Monitoring and Analysis: Dark Web Intelligence platforms and services focus on monitoring and analyzing malicious activities, such as cyberattacks, data breaches, illegal marketplaces, and discussions of criminal activities, to identify potential risks.

Underground Markets and Forums: Dark Web Intelligence solutions keep tabs on underground marketplaces and forums where stolen data, malware, hacking tools, and other illegal goods and services are traded. This helps organizations and law enforcement agencies stay ahead of cybercriminals.

Predictive Insights: By analyzing dark web chatter, threat actors, and emerging tactics, Dark Web Intelligence provides organizations with predictive insights that can help them proactively defend against future cyber threats.

Data Breach Monitoring: Dark Web Intelligence plays a crucial role in monitoring data breaches, helping organizations identify if their sensitive data has been compromised and take necessary actions to mitigate risks.

Cybersecurity Enhancements: Organizations use Dark Web Intelligence to enhance their cybersecurity strategies, identify vulnerabilities, and protect their assets from evolving threats in the cybercrime landscape.

Regulatory Compliance: For industries dealing with sensitive data, such as finance and healthcare, Dark Web Intelligence aids in meeting regulatory compliance requirements by providing visibility into data exposure.

Market Growth: The Dark Web Intelligence market is expected to grow as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and organizations seek to proactively protect their digital assets and sensitive information.

Evolving Threat Landscape: Dark Web Intelligence solutions adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape, providing organizations with the tools and insights needed to combat emerging cyber threats effectively.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

