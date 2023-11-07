Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size, A Comprehensive Study Reveals a Bright Future Ahead

The latest research report on the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The global licensed sports merchandise market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 33.99 Billion by 2023, from USD 26.47 Billion in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

Sports merchandise licensing is a method used to curb the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports teams and sports merchandise brands. Licensing reduces infringements on the trademarks of teams and players to a great extent. As of 2018, sports goods merchandising accounts for nearly 10% of the global sports industry.

The market is classified into three segments based on products (apparel, footwear, accessories, and others), distribution channels (online distribution and offline distribution), and end users (men, women, and children).

Product segment insights:

The licensed footwear segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and will account for a market share of around 42% by 2023. The growing popularity of sports leagues is creating direct demand from fans for different types and styles of licensed footwear. To cater to this demand, manufacturers are offering innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective products. The apparel segment is close on its heels it is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023 and account for a market share of around 36% by 2023.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The offline distribution channel held the largest market share (66%) in 2018. This is because most fans prefer to be physically present while buying their favorite gear to ensure a perfect fit and to check its authenticity. However, the online distribution channel segment, with a 34% market share in 2018, is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 6.3% during the 20182023 period. Companies like Amazon are gaining popularity among consumers since retailers and manufacturing companies are using technology and social media to encourage consumers to buy merchandise online.

End user segment insights:

Although the men’s category held the largest market share (58%), the women’s segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate (5.5%) through the forecasted period. Women’s participation in sports has improved over time – the number of women playing sports regularly in England has reached an all-time high of 7.21 Million – along with an increase in the number of female sports viewers. Women account for over 40% of the National Football League fan base. As a result, major companies such as Nike and Adidas have increased their merchandise marketing efforts, even in the Middle East, which is boosting the growth of the women’s segment.

Regional insights:

Based on regions, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, North America accounted for an approximately 65% share of the market. The revenue from licensed sports merchandise in North America increased by 4.65% in 2017, driven majorly by an increase in TV viewership of sports leagues in the region. Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecasted period.

Companies covered

1. Nike

2. Adidas

3. G-III Apparel Group

4. Under Armour

5. Fanatics, Inc.

6. VF Corporation

7. Puma

8. Li Ning Company Limited

9. DICKS Sporting Goods

10. ANTA

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

