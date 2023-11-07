Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market A Comprehensive Analysis of Lucrative Opportunities

The latest research report on the Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The Middle East and Africa MDM market is expected to reach USD 0.47 Billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.88% during 2018-2023.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software which is usually used by the information technology (IT) department of any company to manage, secure and monitor the different devices of employees. These devices are deployed across various mobile service providers. It comprises a range of products and services that help the organization to allow and support different applications in personal mobile devices.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment and end users.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management and network service management. The network service management of this region is expected to have the largest market share. It is estimated to grow from USD 0.06 Billion in the year 2018 to USD 0.16 Billion in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 20.26%.

Based on deployment, the market is separated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment market will grow with a higher CAGR of 26.93% and accumulate a revenue of USD 0.30 Billion in 2023. The on-premise deployment will have a greater revenue of around USD 0.10 Billion in the year 2018.

Based on end users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.08 Billion in 2018 to USD 0.15 Billion in 2023. The CAGR will be around 18.64%.

Key growth factors

The employees are accessing corporate data through their mobile devices which have also raised concern for cyber threats making mobile devices an easy prey for cyberattacks. The Middle East and Africa MDM market is showing a steady growth due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices. Mobile devices in this region are being used extensively for both private and professional purposes. Organizations are adopting bring your own device (BYOD) in order to support varied devices and applications platform. This assists in the mobilization of organizational data that increases the efficiency of the organization. Some problems, such as lost devices, corporate policy configuration, multiple user authentications, and others, are also a concern for the organization. To evade security risk and other related problems, organizations are investing in MDM solutions and services.

Threats and key players

Businesses in todays world are heavily relied on mobile devices to meet a variety of needs. Ease in terms of device integration is very important for workflows to be executed properly. In the absence of certain protocols, professionals run the risk of experiencing compatibility issues. This is true especially if the individual is using a personal device that doesn’t meet the businesses standard update procedure. A full-company MDM policy can help ensure efficiency and compatibility across the board.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc.

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

