Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Dynamics, Future Projections and An In-depth Analysis until 2032

The latest research report on the Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market provides valuable insights into the market’s growth opportunities and trends until 2032. The report thoroughly analyzes the driving factors and restraints of the market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their growth strategies and potential areas of expansion. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application and type, providing reliable information for readers and users. This report is useful for businesses of all sizes in defining their commerce strategies, presenting statistical data in a simplified manner.

The European MDM market is expected to reach USD 1.83 Billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.02% during 2018-2023.

The key competitors in the Europe MDM market are SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix solutions and others.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software which is usually used by the information technology (IT) department of any company to manage, secure and monitor the different devices of employees. These devices are deployed across various mobile service providers. It comprises a range of products and services that help the organization to allow and support different applications in personal mobile devices.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment and end users.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management and network service management. The device management of this region is expected to have the largest market share. It is estimated to grow from USD 0.23 Billion in the year 2018 to USD 0.75 Billion in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 26.73%.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment market is expected to have a larger share and is estimated to grow from USD 0.38 Billion in 2018 to USD 0.99 Billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 21.16%.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.31 Billion in 2018 to USD 0.69 Billion in 2023. The CAGR will be around 17.49%.

Key growth factors

European enterprises are critical about their data being lost or leaked to some unauthorized source. So, they wanted total safety and security of their information which is provided by the MDM. The healthcare sector has been one of the top users of MDM. Doctors, nurses, patients and support staff all have been actively using smartphones for work, which has led to the organization installing MDM for security reasons. The rising awareness of health related issues is a factor. People can access business information from any location they want, in device of their own choice. This has led to more productive employees as well as company.

Threats and key players

Decreasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) among businesses are hindering the market growth. It makes sense to let employees use their own devices. People work more efficiently on systems theyre familiar with. But managing access from the hundreds of varieties of phones, tablets, and other computers is a technological nightmare.

Each device uses its own unique blend of hardware and software. The management system has to be compatible with all the devices which the employees are likely to use. With dozens of new devices appearing each month, this is no easy task.

